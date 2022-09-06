What Is BCCI Constitution Amendment Plea? How Does It Impact Sourav Ganguly And Jay Shah?

The Supreme Court of India, last week said, that a bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud will hear to the matters related to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including amending its constitutions. In its plea to the Supreme Court, BCCI is seeking to amend its constitution, which concerns the tenure of its secretary Jay Shah and president Sourav Ganguly. Here’s a look at how the BCCI’s constitution amendment plea will impact the future of Ganguly and Shah with the national cricket governing body.

Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah's future with BCCI

Under BCCI’s current constitution, anyone who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in their state associations or BCCI is required to spend a mandatory cooling-off period of three years. Given that Ganguly has served as an office bearer for the Cricket Association of Bengal and Shah has served in the Gujarat Cricket Association for six years, the duo might have to leave their positions if the constitution is not amended. Alongside Ganguly and Shah, joint-secretary Jayesh George has also completed his six-year tenure with the Kerala Cricket Association.

More about the three-year cooling-off period for cricket officials

As per the BCCI’s current constitution which was approved by the Supreme Court, all office bearers at the state association or the BCCI must spend a three-year cooling-off period after serving for six years. This suggestion was put forward by the Lodha Committee and was agreed upon by the Supreme Court in its 2018 ruling. The committee's main reason behind the rule was to improve cricket administration in the country.

What has been said so far?

BCCI requested the Supreme Court for the amendments in its constitution last year in December. As per ANI, in their plea, BCCI requested to weaken the provisions relating to the cooling-off period, while also looking to alter the qualifications of disqualification. The plea also requested to limit the chief executive’s authority, while also limiting the potential conflicts of interest.

Meanwhile, in the August 24 hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said Justice Chandrachud and two more judges will hear to the matter related to BCCI’s constitution amendment. This came after the bench noted that the that earlier judgement of August 9, 2018 in the BCCI matters was passed by a bench comprising then CJI Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and Chandrachud. "Now, Justice Misra and Justice Khanwilkar are not there. I will list it before Justice Chandrachud and two more judges," the CJI said, as reported by PTI.