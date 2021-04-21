What Is Bio-bubble Fatigue? Here's Why Rajasthan Royals' Livingstone Left IPL 2021 Midway

In yet another jolt to the Rajasthan Royals, Liam Livingstone exited the IPL 2021 campaign on Wednesday morning, the franchise informed. This comes after the franchise has lost the services of star all-rounder Ben Stokes to an injury whereas Jofra Archer is yet to join the camp. Livingstone, who has flown back to England, cited bio-bubble fatigue as a reason behind his departure.

What is bio-bubble fatigue?

Since cricket resumed after a short hiatus due to the Coronavirus outbreak, cricketing boards resorted to forming a virtual bubble in order to separate the players and management boards from coming into contact with anyone, in a bid to curb the virus spread. A bio-bubble is a hosting arrangement that ensures a safe environment devoid of the virus.

Players and support staff are often tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for a specific duration before entering the bubble. The bio-bubble lays down rules for the players and the team staff to ensure that the virus does not contaminate the bubble. The stringent rules restrict players from stepping out on non-match days and from interacting with anyone outside the bubble. It also mandates that the players shall only commute from the site of residence to the stadium only. The frustration of these stringent rules often leads to bio-bubble fatigue.

Bio-bubble fatigue has often been spoken of by several captains of international teams emphasising that stringent conditions affect the mental health of players. Team India skipper Virat Kohli has been amongst those stressing the need for a mental health break to avoid fatigue from the stringent restrictions.

Livingstone departs

Taking to the micro-blogging site, RR posted an image of Livingstone having a discussion with youngster Riyan Parag in what appears to be a still from the team's practice session. The Rajasthan-based franchise then wrote that Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. The former champions concluded by mentioning that they e understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way they can from their end.

Before arriving in India, Livingstone was in Australia to play in the Big Bash League, for his franchise Perth Scorchers and finished as the runners-up. Making his ODI debut against India in the second match of the series, Livingstone scored an unbeaten 27 to guide England home and level the series at 1-1. He was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 75 lakh.