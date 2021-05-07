What Is Bio-bubble In IPL? Fans Query Post IPL 2021 Suspension Impact

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had to be postponed after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. The IPL 2021 had completed its halfway mark when the decision of IPL 2021 being postponed took place on Tuesday. After the IPL 2021 postponed news, the players and non-working personnel of all the teams have started moving back to their respective countries.

After the IPL latest news of postponement due to the bio-bubble being breached, fans are left wondering with the question, “What is bio-bubble in IPL?” The IPL 2020 season also took inside a bio-bubble in the UAE amidst the first year of the pandemic. The BCCI hoped to organize the 2021 season with the same model in India. Here’s a look at what the bio-bubble is all about.

What is bio-bubble in IPL?

A bio-bubble is a certain pre-decided area, like the stadium and the hotels in which the teams are staying. The team and their complete staff couldn’t step outside that area and they had to stay inside the designated bio-bubble throughout the tournament. Anyone entering the bio-bubble had to go through a compulsory 7-day quarantine in their hotel room where the person was monitored and tested for being Covid negative.

A person who was found Covid positive had to face a minimum 10-day quarantine and the players weren’t vaccinated during the tournament. Also, people were appointed to keep a watch on the bio-bubble breaches that could have taken place by the players. As international players started withdrawing even before the IPL suspension, the BCCI increased the testing from every 5 days to every 2 days to strengthen the bubble. Food deliveries were also withdrawn from the hotel, which was a sacrifice from the players.

The beginning of IPL bio-bubble breach

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Varun Chakravarthy had exited the bio-bubble through a green zone to take a scan of his shoulder. When Sandeep Warrier from the KKR team tested positive, the event was traced back to Chakravarthy who might have been infected due to his exit.

Wriddhiman Saha Covid report confirmed the IPL suspension

Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine. According to IPL latest news, the IPL 2021 postponed decision was inevitable after the SRH player Wriddhiman Saha Covid report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals.

This caused the whole SRH team to go into quarantine. Match 31 was scheduled to be played between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians, which got cancelled. In light of all these events, the IPL GC and the BCCI unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

