What Is Chetan Sakariya IPL Salary? Breakout Star's Latest Confession Makes Fans Emotional

The immense popularity of the Indian Premier League can be credited to the fact that it provides a significant platform for up-and-coming cricketers to rub shoulders alongside stalwarts of the game. Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who plied his trade for the Rajasthan Royals side in the 14th season of the cash-rich league, proved to be one such example this year, who wooed fans with his inspiring journey. Here we take a look at the Chetan Sakariya IPL salary and how it has had an impact on his life.

Chetan Sakariya uses IPL salary for father's COVID-19 treatment

The 22-year-old fast bowler was a mainstay in the Rajasthan Royals playing eleven in the latest edition of IPL. The player was even chosen ahead of his Saurashtra teammate Jaydev Unadkat on several occasions by the RR team management. Sakariya repaid the faith shown by the think tank with lion-hearted performances on the field. However, with the cricketing action at a standstill in the country after the postponement of IPL 2021, the cricketer has taken up the duty of being in the hospital to support his ailing father.

It was recently reported that the left-arm pacer's father had contracted the COVID-19 and Sakariya plans to use the first installment of his IPL salary that he received from the Rajasthan franchise a few days ago. In multiple reports, he mentioned how he had directly transferred the money back home to help his family during the dire circumstances. The talented youngster stated that the money received from the IPL is helping him provide the best treatment for his father, and things would have been difficult for the family if the competition had not gone on for a month.

Chetan Sakariya IPL salary details

Chetan Sakariya set the cash registers ringing at the IPL 2021 auction. Having placed his base value at ₹20 lakh, the left-arm speedster was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for six times his base price. The franchise won the Chetan Sakariya IPL 2021 bid after an intense bidding war against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Chetan Sakariya IPL salary is INR 1.2 crore. The youngster's exploits in domestic cricket helped in fetching a lucrative contract in IPL. Sakariya plays for Saurashtra in domestic cricket and had played alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat.

Chetan Sakariya is a Royal. 🥳



Note: There may have been some cost-cutting in our digital team after that Morris bid. 💰🤕#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/sQsEtGF8lu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 18, 2021

Chetan Sakariya stats in IPL 2021

The Chetan Sakariya IPL 2021 campaign began with a bang as he picked up three crucial wickets in his very first game against the Punjab Kings. The bowler proved to be a revelation for the inaugural champions and his impressive bowling and fielding performances received appreciation from all corners. Looking at the Chetan Sakariya stats in IPL 2021, the seamer claimed 7 wickets in as many matches.

Image source: Rajasthan Royals Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.