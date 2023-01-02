What Is DEXA? BCCI's New Selection Criteria For Indian Men's Team Explained

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to make Dexa and the Yo-Yo Test mandatory for selection in the national team. The decision was taken at a review meeting of the Indian Men's Team in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Yo-Yo Test was previously suspended due to increased tiredness among players amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad. The intense test has now been reinstated.

What is DEXA?

DEXA or Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptionmetry is an imaging technique used to measure bone density. The test is used to assess whether a fracture in the bone is possible.

There are two sorts of beans produced by the scan: high energy and low energy. Bone density is determined by counting the number of X-rays released after each beam passes through the bone.

The machine has specialised detectors that measure how much radiation penetrates bones and sends data to a computer. The cricketer's bone density will be compared to the bone density of a young, healthy adult or an adult who is the same age, gender and ethnicity as the cricketer.

What is the Yo-Yo Test?

For those who don't know how the Yo-Yo Test works, here's an explanation: If Indian cricketers want to pass the Yo-Yo Test, they must run 2 kilometers in 8 minutes and 30 seconds. For fast bowlers, the requirement is even stricter -- 2 kilometers in 8 minutes and 15 seconds.

Focus on domestic cricket

Another key decision taken at the review meeting was to make it mandatory for emerging players to play a substantial domestic season in order to be eligible for selection to the nation team.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also directed IPL franchises to work in tandem with the National Cricket Academy to track the targeted Indian players competing in IPL 2023 and manage their workload keeping in mind the Men's FTP and preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The meeting was attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, Senior Men Selection Committee chairman Chetan Sharma, and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman.

Image: PTI