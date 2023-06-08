'What Is Happening': Sunil Gavaskar Furious With Mohammed Siraj's Reaction To Steve Smith

The Day 2 of the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship final was off to an electrifying start on Thursday, after Day 1 concluded with Australia in a commanding position. The second day’s play started off in wayward fashion, with Mohammed Siraj gifting back-to-back boundaries to the former Australia captain Steve Smith, which made him reach the three-figure mark. This was followed by a bizarre gesture by Siraj, that saw the pacer throwing the ball at the strikers end, despite the batsman not being ready.

After conceding two fours in consecutive deliveries, Siraj ran hard to bowl the next ball but Smith pulled out at the last moment. Furious by this, the 29-year-old pacer decided to display his anger by throwing the ball at the Aussie great. "What is happening? I mean these are the second and third deliveries of the day,” Sunil Gavaskar was heard saying on air.

As mentioned by the commentators, Siraj received a sounding off from India captain Rohit Sharma after conceding the twin boundaries in the first over of the day. This is understood to have further triggered the star India pacer. Alongside Gavaskar, former India head coach Ravi Shastri also spoke about Siraj’s gesture on air.

Are tensions emerging in WTC Final day two?



Steve Smith and Mohammed Siraj have a slight heated moment in the game



Image: Disney+ Hotstar#WTCFinal #INDvsAUS #ICC #MohammedSiraj #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/JHzfzS5YZT — R.Sport (@republic_sports) June 8, 2023

"Smith had every right to move out of the way"

"Steve Smith just backing away. Didn't please Siraj but Smith had every right to move out of the way. It's more the frustration of Siraj being hit for two boundaries. He got sounded off by Rohit Sharma the previous ball," said Ravi Shastri on air. Here’s a look at the video of the incident from Day 2 of the IND vs AUS, ICC WTC 2023 final.

Mohammed Siraj's 4/108 helps India bowl Australia out for 469 runs

Australia were bowled out on 469 runs on Day 2 of the WTC final as Travis Head top-scored with a knock of 163 runs in 174. Head’s dismissal triggered a collapse as the Aussies were reduced from being 361/4 in 91.1 over to getting bowled out for 469 runs in 121.3 overs. While Siraj topped the wicket-taking charts with figures of 4/108 for India, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur grabbed two wickets each. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja also notched up a lone wicket.