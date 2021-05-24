What Is Krunal Pandya Donation For Covid? MI All-rounder's Big Revelation Impresses Fans

India has been battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. After the IPL 2021 was suspended on May 4, fans witnessed members of the cricketing world trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India during a time of need. Recently, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya revealed his contribution to the fight against Covid-19 through his Instagram account, which answers the question - "What is Krunal Pandya donation for Covid-19?

On Monday, Krunal Pandya revealed through his Instagram account that a new batch of Oxygen Concentrators will be dispatched to Covid centres. He also expressed his prayers to everyone battling with the coronavirus while hoping for their speedy recovery. Krunal Pandya posted the picture of the new batch of oxygen concentrators on his Instagram account while giving his message in English and Hindi through the caption.

Krunal and Hardik Pandya donation announced during IPL 2021

Earlier both the Pandya brothers had announced on May 2 that they would be procuring 200 Oxygen Concentrators as a part of the Krunal and Hardik Pandya donation to the Covid-19 battle. They had revealed that the concentrators would be procured to help aid the medical facilities in rural areas. The Pandya brothers also revealed that the donation was decided after having a lot of discussions with their mother.

They had also acknowledged the medical crisis that the country was facing due to Covid-19 while expressing their gratitude to all the frontline workers. Fans have appreciated the gesture of donating oxygen concentrators by the Pandya brothers. They had announced their assistance before the IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed on May 4 after player and team members of different teams started testing positive in the bio-bubble environment.

Cricketers donation for Covid-19

The cricketers donation for Covid-19 started after Pat Cummins donation of USD 50,000 (INR 38 lakh approximately) to the PM CARES Fund was announced to support the country's fight against COVID-19. Later, it was revealed that that the Pat Cummins donation had been diverted to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' initiative. The Rohit Sharma Covid-19 donation stands at INR 80 lakh with INR 45 lakh to PM CARES Fund, INR 25 lakh to Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund, INR 5 lakh to Feeding India and INR 5 lakh for the welfare of street dogs. Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma donated INR 2 crore while starting a fundraiser of INR 7 crore.

The cricketers donation for Covid-19 also include players like Sheldon Jackson, Nicholas Pooran and Jaydev Unadkat donating part of their IPL salaries to fight the ongoing crisis. While Shikhar Dhawan has donated INR 20 lakh and all his man of the match prize money, SRH player Shreevats Goswami has also donated INR 90,000. With the latest announcement, it is also clear that the Pandya brothers are keeping their promise to donate the above-mentioned number of concentrators.

Krunal Pandya net worth information

Krunal Pandya's lucrative IPL contract has had a significant impact on his overall net worth. According to kreedon.com, the cricketer's net worth is estimated to be around INR 13 crore. The Krunal Pandya net worth comprises the compensation he receives for representing the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, he also receives a significant amount of paycheck for leading the Baroda team in domestic cricket.

Disclaimer: The above Krunal Pandya net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the net worth figures.

Image Source: Hardik Pandya Instagram