What Is Rahul Dravid's Donation For Covid-19? IPL Suspension Puts Ex-players In Spotlight

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is regarded as the greatest batsman ever to have played the game by many fans. The champion cricketer has contributed significantly towards Indian cricket and continues to do so even after his retirement through his coaching endeavours. The 48-year-old, through his impeccable batting technique and composed demeanour, has played a number of match-winning knocks for the national side.

What is Rahul Dravid's donation for Covid-19?

Rahul Dravid made his first appearance for the Indian cricket team back in 1996. The right-handed batsman was nicknamed as 'The Wall' by cricket pundits for his rock-solid defence. The player has featured in 164 Test matches and has 13288 runs including 36 centuries to his name in the longer format. Dravid's Test average of 52.3 is a testament to his consistency. The top-order batsman accumulated 10889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 tons.

Rahul Dravid is a monumental figure in Indian Cricket. Considering India's dire COVID situation and the IPL suspension a few days ago, cricketers have donated in huge numbers. A number of cricketing stars have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic which is why fans are wondering, "What is Rahul Dravid's donation for Covid-19?"

Not many details are available regarding the cricketer-turned-coach's donation for COVID-19. There have been no official confirmations made from the player's end regarding the same as well. However, considering Dravid has often shied away from the limelight, which is why there is a high possibility that he could have done his bit silently.

Several like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins have also donated to the cause. The Rohit Sharma donation for COVID-19 includes a generous contribution that he made last year and had also urged the citizens of the country to do the same. Rohit Sharma had made an all-round donation of INR 80 lakhs - INR 45 lakhs to the PM Cares Fund, INR 25 lakhs to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund, INR 5 lakhs to Feeding India and INR 5 lakhs for the welfare of street dogs. Here is the Pat Cummins donation tweet -

IPL suspension update

Rahul Dravid Cred ad showcases him in a never seen before avatar

In the Rahul Dravid CRED ad, 'The Wall' can be seen lashing out in frustration as he is stuck in a traffic jam. The former batsman was yelling at the people around him. Looking at this side of Dravid, even current Indian team captain Virat Kohli could not stop from reacting as he wrote, "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai" and gives a laughing emoticon reaction. One may accept Kohli to act in such a manner but certainly not Dravid, who is known for his calmness. The hilarious video and Kohli's reaction is shared below.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Rahul Dravid net worth details

Rahul Dravid's net worth is estimated to be around INR 172 crore according to CA Knowledge. After retirement, the former Indian captain is reportedly earning about INR 5 crores per year as the head coach of the India A and India Under-19 sides. Dravid also endorses various brands that include the likes of Google, CRED, Castrol, Max Life Insurance, Citizen Skyline Construction, and Reebok.

