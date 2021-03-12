What Is Ravi Shastri's Salary? India Head Coach's Net Worth And Cool Car Collection

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has been one of the most influential personalities on the cricket field. Ever since he arrived into the cricketing fraternity, he has been involved in numerous eureka moments of Indian cricket in some way or the other. Be it as an all-rounder, a commentator or as the national side’s head coach, the 62-year-old continues to contribute by taking command of the next generation of Indian superstars.

Ravi Shastri was appointed as the national side’s head coach back in July 2017. He was re-appointed later post the 2019 World Cup in England. Shastri is now all set to helm India until the T20 World Cup at home later this year. Here is a look at some details regarding his salary from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), his net worth and his cool car collection.

What is Ravi Shastri's salary?

Ravi Shastri's main source of income is his salary. The former cricketer is the highest-paid cricket coach in the world as he rakes in â‚¹9.5 crore to â‚¹10 crore from the BCCI, as per a leading national daily.

How much is Ravi Shastri net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Ravi Shastri net worth stands at an estimated $8 million (â‚¹58 crore). His net worth also constitutes his cool car collection and a lavish home in Mumbai. Moreover, Shastri serves as a Strategic Advisor to the board of India Resources Limited and he has also invested a whopping â‚¹58.8 lakh in GreyCells Education Private Limited, an Indian educational institute in the Middle East.

Ravi Shastri Audi and car collection

Ravi Shastri holds an impressive car collection. His love for car dates back to 1985 when he won an Audi A6 Sedan for his heroics in the World Championship of Cricket in Australia. He also owns cars from other brands like Ford and BMW.

Ravi Shastri house

Until last year, Ravi Shastri lived in a luxurious house in Mumbai which was valued at around â‚¹11.2 crore according to caknowledge.com. However, he shifted to Alibaug later that same year. In an interview, the former cricketer said that he and his wife had built a beautiful home in Alibaug in 1992.

Ravi Shastri family

Ravi Shastri married Ritu Singh in 1990. He filed for divorce back in 2012. They have a daughter named Aleka Shastri who is 13 years old. His mother’s name is Lakshmi Shastri.

Disclaimer: The above Ravi Shastri net worth, Ravi Shastri house and Ravi Shastri Audi collection information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

