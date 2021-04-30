What Is Rohit Sharma Donation For COVID-19? Fans Query As Hitman Turns 34 On Friday

Star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday, April 30. The champion batsman has accumulated a number of accolades in his cricketing career, and he is one of the most recognizable faces of the sport in the country. Apart from enthralling fans with his superior performances on the field, the player has also been doing his bit off the field for the welfare of society. Here we take a look at the details regarding the Rohit Sharma donation for COVID-19 as several fans wondered about the player's contribution on the day.

A look at the Rohit Sharma donation for COVID-19

Several cricketing stars have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary to help India cope up with the coronavirus pandemic. Rohit Sharma had also made a generous contribution last year for the same and had also urged the citizens of the country to do the same. Rohit Sharma had made an all-round donation of INR 80 lakhs - INR 45 lakhs to PM-CARES, INR 25 lakhs to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund, INR 5 lakhs to Feeding India and INR 5 lakhs for the welfare of street dogs.

The opening batsman had taken to his social media accounts to announce his donation. Moreover, he also had mentioned that it was the responsibility of the people to ensure that the country recovers from the pandemic and pointed out that it should be done collectively. Sharma had received immense appreciation from all corners for his contribution.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Rohit Sharma net worth details

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. According to CA Knowledge, the Rohit Sharma net worth is estimated to be around INR 145 crore as of 2021. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma INR 7 crore being part of the Grade A+ list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot.

Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 price

Rohit Sharma has proven to be the most successful signing in Mumbai Indians' history. The right-handed batter was signed by the franchise in 2011. The player was awarded MI's captaincy in 2013 and he has led them to five title wins since then. The cricketer takes home a handsome paycheck for leading the MI side in the cash-rich league. The Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 price is set at INR 15 crore, which makes him the highest-paid player in the Mumbai squad.

Sachin Tendulkar donation

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to his official Twitter handle and said that he has contributed funds to "Oxygen Mission". The Indian batting legend also mentioned how the second wave of the deadly virus has put the nation's healthcare system under tremendous pressure. The Sachin Tendulkar donation is likely to help India grapple with the coronavirus pandemic considering the surge in the number of cases in the country. It is worth mentioning that the ex-cricketer had also donated INR 25 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and INR 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund last year.

Pat Cummins donation for India

The Australian international took to his Twitter account on April 26, where he shared a message for his Indian fans. The 27-year-old revealed that he has donated $50,000 (i.e approximately Rs 37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL 2021 players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations.

Disclaimer: The above Rohit Sharma net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Rohit Sharma net worth figure.

Image source: iplt20.com