What Is Slow Over Rate In IPL Meaning? Eoin Morgan 3rd Victim After MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan had a tough time on the field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday. While Morgan's captaincy tactics were utterly ineffective, his batting didn't do wonders either as he was dismissed for just 7 (7). KKR eventually went on to lose the game by 18 runs, thus registering their third consecutive loss. Morgan's misery has further been compounded as he has been fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate vs CSK.

Eoin Morgan joins MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in being fined for slow over rate

"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21," IPL said in a statement. "As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Morgan was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added. As per IPL guidelines, for the first offence as captain of the bowling team in a season, the captain of the bowling team will be fined INR 12 lakh. For the second offence in a season as captain of the bowling team then the captain will be fined INR 24 lakh whereas each member of the playing XI in the team for the relevant match (excluding the captain) will be fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of his match fee (whichever is lesser).

If the offence is committed for the third time or more in a season, the captain will be fined INR 30 lakh and banned from playing in the team’s next league match whereas each member of the playing XI in the team for the relevant match (excluding the captain) will be fined either INR 12 lakh or 50% of his match fee (whichever is lesser).

What is slow over rate in IPL meaning?

The aforementioned slow-over rate has left fans confused. Notably, prior to Morgan, CSK captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma have also been fined for the same reason whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli narrowly escaped the fine. Fans have been wondering, "What is slow over rate in IPL meaning?"

An over rate is the average number of overs bowled per hour by the bowling team. According to the IPL 2021 Playing Conditions Clause 12.6, an innings has to be completed in 90 minutes which also includes the strategic time-out intervals (five minutes in total) followed by a 20-minute innings break. This means an uninterrupted game is expected to conclude in 3 hours and 20 minutes. However, this clause doesn’t include any unforeseen intervals which are covered in Clause 12.7.

The officials will calculate the over-rate at the end of each innings. However, they will take the following allowances into consideration as well according to Clause 12.7.3. While calculating the over-rate, the official will take into consideration the following allowances mentioned in Clause 12.7.3.

The time lost as a result of treatment given to a player by authorized medical personnel on the field of play

The time lost as a result of a player being required to leave the field as a result of a serious injury

The time taken for all third umpire referrals, consultations and any umpire or player reviews

The time lost as a result of time-wasting by the batting side

The time lost due to all other circumstances that are beyond the control of the fielding side

