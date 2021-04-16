What Is Slow Over Rate In IPL? MS Dhoni Slow Over Rate Explained Against DC

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had a poor start to IPL 2021 as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the season opener. Furthermore, Dhoni was fined INR 12 lakhs for maintaining a slow over-rate in that contest. What is slow over rate in IPL and why was MS Dhoni fined?

What is slow over rate in IPL?

Slow over rate in IPL has been the most common code of conduct breach committed by teams in the IPL with some matches also ending after midnight. In the past, consequences such as sanctions, fines and even suspension of the bowling team's captain for repeated offences have been found to be ineffective. Even now there is no change or increase in sanctions. There is just a shortening of the time the 20 overs need to be completed within.

Because of these delays, the host broadcaster has also taken up the issue with IPL authorities. This was one of the main reasons that evening matches of IPL 2020 began half an hour earlier than previous seasons. IPL 2021 evening matches will continue beginning at 7:30 PM IST instead of the previous 8:00 PM IST.

However, this season there has seen an additional measure introduced to ensure that the IPL 2021 matches finish early. This season the 20th over of the innings will be included in the 90 minutes given to an innings and these 90 minutes will also include the two strategic time outs that account for a total of five minutes overall. Until last season, the over rate clock stopped at the start of the 20th over. This meant that teams could not be penalised even if they went way over the limit in the final over as long as it began on time.

IPL explains slow over rate meaning

IPL explained the slow over rate meaning by uploading the instructions on the tournament website. "The minimum over rate to be achieved in IPL Matches shall be 14.11 overs per hour (ignoring the time taken by time-outs). In uninterrupted matches, this means that the 20th over should finish within 90 minutes (being 85 minutes of playing time plus 5 minutes of time-out) of the start of the innings. For delayed or interrupted matches where an innings is scheduled to be less than 20 overs, the maximum time of 90 minutes shall be reduced by 4 minutes 15 seconds for every over by which the innings is reduced," read the IPL instructions.

Why was MS Dhoni fined?

In CSK's opening game against DC, the 'Men in Yellow' took 97 minutes to bowl 18.4 overs. As per the IPL instructions, 'the maximum time of 90 minutes shall be reduced by 4 minutes 15 seconds for every over by which the innings is reduced.' If CSK's over rate is calculated, MS Dhoni's side consumed around 89-90 minutes to bowl just 18.4 overs. Hence, MS Dhoni was fined INR 12 lakhs.