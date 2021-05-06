What Is Suresh Raina Donation For Corona? Fans Query As Cricketers Step Up For Assistance

Former India middle-order batsman Suresh Raina is one of the most popular cricketers in the country and he enjoys a tremendous fan following. The left-hander, with his exploits in white-ball cricket, had become a mainstay in India's star-studded batting order during the MS Dhoni era. Apart from enthralling fans with his performances on the field, the 34-year-old has also undertaken various initiatives for the welfare and betterment of society. Here we take a look at the details regarding what is the Suresh Raina donation for corona, as several fans have been wondering about the player's contribution.

Suresh Raina donation for corona in India

A number of cricketing stars have come forward and contributed generously to help India tackle the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Members of the cricket fraternity have extended monetary as well as non-monetary help during the health crisis. The total Suresh Raina donation for COVID 19 stands at INR 52 lakh. The southpaw had taken to his Twitter account on March 28, 2020, to announce that he was donating INR 31 lakh to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund and INR 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund. Suresh Raina donation for COVID 19.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2020

Besides Suresh Raina, several other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins have also donated to the cause. The Rohit Sharma donation for COVID-19 includes a generous contribution that he made last year and had also urged the citizens of the country to do the same. Rohit Sharma had made an all-round donation of INR 80 lakhs - INR 45 lakhs to the PM Cares Fund, INR 25 lakhs to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund, INR 5 lakhs to Feeding India and INR 5 lakhs for the welfare of street dogs.

Rohit Sharma donation for COVID-19 tweet

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

MS Dhoni COVID-19 donation

MS Dhoni had donated INR 1 lakh to a Pune-based NGO called Mukul Madhav in 2020. The NGO reportedly had a target of INR 12.5 lakh as donations for charitable activities in healthcare, social welfare and the education sector, which Dhoni helped fulfill with the donation. Further details about the MS Dhoni COVID-19 donation activities are not available.

IPL 2021 postponed with immediate effect

The latest season of the cash-rich league has been no stranger to controversies. While a certain section of fans were apprehensive of conducting competition of such a grand scale amid the COVID-19 health crisis in India, Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI had affirmed that strict SOPs and protocols would be implemented to ensure the safety of all the involved parties. However, the Indian cricket board was forced to health the tournament after 29 matches as franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad reported bio-bubble breaches.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

