'What Is That? Is It Legal?' Gavaskar Makes Interesting Observation During IND Vs WI T20I

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar was baffled when he saw West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase play with taping on his hand. Normally, while players do tape their fingertips to avoid injuries, it isn't common to see a player tape his entire palm.

Sunil Gavaskar said that while fielders use to protect the webbing, this player was covering the entire palm and asked if it is even allowed.

"What is that? Is he wearing gloves? Is it legal, is it even allowed? Is it a bandage? What is it? We see that quite often in cricket today. A lot of fielders today wear that. I can understand putting it just at the base of fingers…one can understand protecting the webbing but this is at the palm," Gavaskar said on air.

Fellow commentator Deep Dasgupta also gave his take "An extra bit of protection. As you mentioned, the fingers are alright but then there are times a type of padding. Not just a bandage, but at times there is a layer of padding to protect the soft tissues," he said.

Sunil Gavaskar then went on to add that he feels that it gives the fielders an extra advantage when it comes to catching and that he feels it shouldn't be used.

"This can give you advantage when the catch comes or the ball comes. It's become very regular. Lot of players wear it. Padding or no padding... it shouldn't be there. Unless of course, the rules have changed, in which case it’s fine. There are so many rule changes that one fails to warp his head around them," mentioned Gavaskar.

IND vs WI: West Indies fail to trouble Rohit Sharma and co during 1st T20I

Team India came into the T20I series after beating Kieron Pollard-led West Indies team 3-0 in the ODIs. The Windies were expected to come back better in the T20I series given their preference to the format and a strong power-hitting lineup but it barely gave India any trouble as Rohit Sharma and men completed a six-wicket win.

Rohit Sharma will now hope to get another win under his name and in the process grab his third successive series win as India's skipper.

(Image: PTI)