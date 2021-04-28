What Is Today's IPL Match Prediction? Top CSK Vs SRH Stats, H2h, Matchups You Need To Know

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle it out against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 23rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here we take a look at today's IPL match prediction and the CSK vs SRH head to head record.

CSK vs head to head record

Both sides have had a contrasting campaign in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league so far. The CSK team have fared much better when compared to their counterparts. While they had failed to cross the line in their opening clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC), they have bounced back in a spectacular manner by registering four successive victories. They are currently placed at the second place on the points table with 8 points from 5 games. They have a chance to reclaim the top spot on the table by clinching their upcoming contest against SRH.

David Warner's SRH are in desperate search of a miraculous turnaround as they find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They have managed to win only a single fixture out of their five matches so far and a victory against the in-form CSK side could do wonders for their confidence at this crucial juncture of the tournament. They have a number of prominent names in their line-up and they will be keen on putting up a strong show against MS Dhoni and co. on Wednesday.

When it comes to the CSK vs SRH head to head record, the Chennai side seem to have the advantage over the Hyderabad team. The two teams have locked horns on 14 occasions so far in the T20 competition and CSK have emerged victorious 10 times, whereas SRH have 4 victories to their name against CSK. Considering their recent form and their overall head to head record, CSK appear to be firm favourites to pocket their upcoming contest.

Today's IPL match prediction: CSK vs SRH prediction

According to our CSK vs SRH prediction, the Chennai Super Kings will trump the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Wednesday's fixture. The match promises to be an enthralling one for the fans as the two star-studded teams look to go all guns blazing in order to claim two crucial winning points. It remains to be seen if SRH can change their fortunes with the new venue. Here is the Delhi pitch report IPL 2021 information for the first game of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium -

Delhi pitch report IPL 2021

The Arun Jaitley Stadium of Delhi will host its first IPL 2021 game on Wednesday. The wicket at the venue has been known to assist the batters. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards considering the conditions and the star-studded line-ups of the two participating teams. Spinners will play a major role in the contest and they are expected to get turn and bounce in the latter stages. The captain winning the toss could be keen on bowling first as teams batting second have had an advantage at the venue.

Average first innings score: 164 (73 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 39, Lost – 34

MS Dhoni vs Rashid Khan in IPL

CSK captain MS Dhoni has a reputation for clearing the boundary ropes with ease. However, the veteran's struggles against wrist-spinners have been pretty evident in recent years. The wicketkeeper-batsman has faced 32 balls against Rashid Khan and he has managed to score only 23 runs. The crafty spinner has also been successful in dismissing the star batter once.

