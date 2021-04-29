What Is Today's IPL Match Prediction? Top DC Vs KKR Stats, H2h & Matchups You Need To Know

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are slated to meet in the 25th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Thursday, April 29. The Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad will host the contest and the fixture is slated to commence at 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the high-octane clash, here we take a look at today's IPL match prediction and the DC vs KKR head to head record.

DC vs KKR head to head record in IPL

DC have emerged to be the more impressive team when compared to KKR in the IPL 2021 so far. The Rishabh Pant-led DC side have lost only two out of their six matches in the tournament and are currently placed at the third place on the points table. The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have had a slow start to their campaign this year. With only two wins from six matches, they occupy the fifth position on the table.

When it comes to the DC vs KKR head to head record, the KKR side have a significant advantage. The two teams have clashed on 26 occasions in the cash-rich league, and KKR have 14 victories to their name, whereas DC have won 12 times. When it comes to their last five encounters, DC have fared marginally better as they have won three of their last five fixtures against KKR.

DC faced an anguishing 1-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous clash and will be looking to get back to their winning ways by coming up with an improved performance in Thursday's fixture. KKR broke their four-match losing streak in IPL 2021 as they registered a comprehensive 5-wicket win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Both sides have a star-studded line-up and fans are up for an exciting cricketing battle.

Today's IPL match prediction: DC vs KKR prediction

The Delhi capitals appear to be the favourites to trump the Kolkata Knight Riders as per our DC vs KKR prediction. The Kolkata side have visibly struggled to win matches consistently this year, whereas Rishabh Pant and co. have come up with dominant performances in their initial games. A high-octane T20 match is on the cards as the two teams look to claim a crucial victory in their upcoming encounter.

DC vs KKR live streaming info

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in an upcoming IPL 2021 fixture. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the game on the Star Sports Network. The DC vs KKR live streaming will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website from 7:30 PM IST.

Kagiso Rabada vs Andre Russell

Kagiso Rabada has been a top performer for the Delhi Capitals side in recent years. However, Andre Russell has an upper hand over the champion bowler. Rusell has managed to score 41 runs from just 16 deliveries against the speedster. The clash between the two accomplished players will be the one to watch out for on Thursday.

Image source: iplt20.com