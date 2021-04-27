What Is Today's IPL Match Prediction? Top DC Vs RCB Stats, H2h & Matchups You Need To Know

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) side will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RC) in the 22nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:00 PM IST. Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, here we take a look at today's IPL match prediction and the DC vs RCB head to head record.

DC vs RCB head to head record

Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played showcased a dominant brand of cricket in this year's Indian Premier League. The upcoming contest is of great significance for both the participating teams as they have a chance of claiming the top spot on the IPL 2021 points table. After having played five matches so far, the DC team have lost only a single fixture and are currently placed at second place on the points table.

Virat Kohli's RCB, on the other hand, had a fabulous start to their campaign this season as they went on to register four stunning victories in their first four appearances. However, their winning streak was finally broken on Sunday as they came second in their clash against the Chennai Super Kings. They will be been to get back to their winning ways as they lock horns with the in-form DC side on Tuesday.

When it comes to their head to head record, RCB have a major advantage. The two teams have squared off on 26 occasions in the cash-rich league so far and RCB have emerged victorious on 15 occasions. DC have won 10 games against RCB in the IPL. However, considering their current clashes, DC appear to have a better record as they have won their last four clashes against Virat Kohli and co.

Today's IPL match prediction: DC vs RCB prediction

While DC have won their last four encounters against RCB, the Bangalore side have a considerable chance of redeeming themselves by winning their forthcoming fixture. According to our DC vs RCB prediction, RCB will be the favourites to trump DC in the upcoming IPL game. Both teams have several prominent players in their line-ups and the contest promises to be an enthralling one for the fans.

Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada in IPL

The RCB captain has struggled to score runs at a frantic pace against the DC speedster in the T20 competition. The right-handed batter has managed to score only 20 runs against Rabada from as many deliveries. Moreover, the fast bowler has dismissed the star batsman twice in IPL history.

Orange Cap holder vs Purple Cap holder: Who will come out on top?

Shikhar Dhawan has emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer in the season so far. The left-hander has amassed 259 runs from 5 matches along with 2 stunning half-centuries. The Orange Cap holder will face a stiff challenge as he battles it out with RCB's Harshal Patel. The medium-pacer is the current Purple Cap holder, and he has picked up 15 wickets from 5 games. The talented bowler could send the in-form Dhawan early in the upcoming match to give his side an early advantage.

