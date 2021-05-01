What Is Today's IPL Match Prediction? Top MI Vs CSK Stats, H2h & Matchups You Need To Know

The Match 27 of IPL 2021 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with Chenna Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 1. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the contest and the fixture is slated to commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage contest, here we take a look at today's IPL match prediction and the MI vs CSK head to head record.

MI vs CSK head to head record in IPL

The MI vs CSK rivalry is arguably one of the fiercest rivalries in the cash-rich league. Both teams are two of the most successful sides in the competition with 8 titles (Mumbai - 5, CSK - 3) to their names. Over the years, the two sides have been a part of several nail-biting encounters and Friday's fixture promises to be another thrilling contest.

According to the MI vs CSK h2h record, Mumbai are clear winners. MI and CSK have locked horns on 30 occasions and it is Rohit Sharma's men who are ahead of CSK 18-12. Rohit Sharma's side has a psychological advantage considering their record against CSK, but MS Dhoni's men have form on their side.

Both sides are coming on the back of comprehensive wins in their last games. While CSK trounced SRH by seven wickets, MI defeated KKR by seven wickets too. Both sides have star-studded line-ups and fans are in for an exciting cricketing battle.

Today's IPL match prediction: MI vs CSK prediction

The Chennai Super Kings appear to be the favourites to trump Mumbai Indians as per our MI vs CSK prediction. The defending champions have failed to consistently win matches this year, whereas the Men in Yellow have been utterly dominant in the tournament so far. A high-octane T20 match is on the cards as the two teams look to claim a crucial victory in their upcoming encounter.

Delhi IPL 2021 pitch report

The pitch in Delhi is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners. However, the last two IPL 2021 matches here have shown that it's a good batting wicket if batsmen play carefully. In the 75 games played at this venue, the sides batting first have won 34 games while chasing teams have emerged victorious on 41 occasions.

The captain winning the toss here is likely to field first as the track will get better as the game progresses. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow. Both sides have some big-hitters which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

MI vs CSK matchups

Jasprit Bumrah vs Faf du Plessis

Bumrah is the linchpin of Mumbai Indians' bowling attack for while now. The right-arm speedster has had huge success in the IPL and is among one of the most lethal bowlers in the competition. However, he hasn't been able to claim Du Plessis' wicket till now. The CSK opener has looked pretty comfortable against Bumrah and has scored 37 runs off 29 balls. Moreover, Du Plessis has been in stellar form in the ongoing tournament which is why the matchup between the two will be a battle to watch out.

Quinton de Kock vs Deepak Chahar

De Kock who was going through a lean phase has found his form after he led Mumbai Indians to a commanding win over Rajasthan Royals in their last game by scoring a stunning fifty. On the other hand, Deepak Chahar has also been in red-hot form for CSK, having bagged two four-wicket hauls in just six games. The South African has had the upper hand over Chahar as he has scored 81 runs off 49 balls against him and has never given his wicket to the CSK pacer. With both players being in great form, It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the MI vs CSK game.

