What Is Today's IPL Match Prediction? Top MI Vs RR Stats, H2h & Matchups You Need To Know

The defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The contest will be played at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi at 3:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, April 29. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, here we take a look at today's IPL match prediction, Delhi pitch report IPL 2021 and the MI vs RR head to head record.

MI vs RR head to head

Both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have had a slow start to their campaigns in the Indian Premier League this year. The two teams have managed to win two out of their five matches so far. The Rohit Sharma-led MI team are currently placed at the fourth place on the points table, whereas Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are languishing at the penultimate position. Their upcoming clash becomes of utmost importance for the two teams as they look to claim two vital points at this crucial juncture of the tournament.

When it comes to the MI vs RR head to head record, there is nothing to separate the two sides. Both the teams have clashed in 23 matches in the cash-rich league and both MI and RR have won 11 encounters each. However, when it comes to their last five matches, RR have a massive advantage. The MI side have managed to win only a single encounter, whereas RR have four wins to their name in their last five clashes.

Today's IPL match prediction: MI vs RR prediction

While the Rajasthan Royals side have an upper-hand against the Mumbai Indians in their recent fixtures, the Mumbai Indians will come out on top in their upcoming encounter against the inaugural champions as per our MI vs RR prediction. The two teams have shown glimpses of brilliance but have struggled in terms of consistency. They will be looking to go all guns blazing on Thursday and their match promises to be an entertaining one for the fans.

Delhi pitch report IPL 2021

Batters from both teams will be licking their lips looking at the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Only six wickets fell in the first IPL 2021 at the venue and the batsmen dominated the contest between bat and ball. The pitch is expected to behave in a similar way in the upcoming match as well. Spinners are also expected to get some assistance from the wicket. Considering the past results and the overall conditions, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Rohit Sharma vs Jaydev Unadkat

While Rohit Sharma has MI's best batsman this year, RR's Jaydev Unadkat has also impressed with his disciplined bowling. The left-arm pacer is likely to bowl with the new-ball against MI and will go up against MI's opener Sharma. The fast bowler has dismissed the stat batter on two occasions in the cash-rich league, whereas the right-hander has scored 39 runs from 25 balls against the bowler.

