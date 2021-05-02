What Is Today's IPL Match Prediction? Top PBKS Vs DC Stats, H2h And Matchups

Match 29 of IPL 2021 will feature the Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, May 2. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and live-action will commence at 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, here is a look at today's IPL match prediction and the PBKS vs DC head to head record among other details.

PBKS vs DC head to head

According to the PBKS vs DC head to head record, Punjab have a slightly superior record over Delhi. PBKS and DC have locked horns on 26 previous occasions with PBKS leading DC 15-11. However, with DC having beaten PBKS earlier in this tournament, Rishabh Pant's side may have a psychological advantage over Punjab.

Having been put in to bat first, the opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal led from the front for PBKS as they scored 61 (51) and 69 (36) respectively. Shahrukh Khan played a cameo towards the end of the innings as he smacked 15 runs off just five deliveries. Punjab eventually got to a decent score of 195/4 in their 20 overs.

On the other hand, DC got off to an excellent start as well. Prithvi Shaw scored 32 runs off 17 balls while Shikhar Dhawan was unfortunate to miss out on his century, having scored 92 runs off just 49 deliveries. Marcus Stoinis and Lalit Yadav finished off the innings as DC comfortably got to the target with 10 balls to spare.

Today's IPL match prediction: PBKS vs DC prediction

The Delhi Capitals will again be the favourites to beat the Punjab Kings as per our PBKS vs DC prediction. Punjab have visibly struggled to win matches this season, whereas Rishabh Pant & co. have been utterly dominant in the tournament so far. Irrespective of the result, this match promises to be a cliffhanger with both teams expected to fight it out until the end.

PBKS vs DC pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has historically provided equal assistance to both batsman and bowlers and today's match is expected to be no different. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first since the surface is expected to get better as the game progresses. The batsmen are expected to get their eye in before shifting gears while the bowlers will look to focus on variations in both lengths and pace.

PBKS vs DC matchup: KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada

The KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada could be an enticing one to watch. While the PBKS captain boasts a good record against most bowlers he does not have the best of records against the South African pacer. Rahul has managed to score just 23 runs off 21 balls against Rabada while Rabada has picked up his wicket once.