What Is Today's IPL Match Prediction? Top PBKS Vs RCB Stats, H2h & Matchups To Know About

The Match 26 of IPL 2021 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, April 30. The Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad will host the contest and the fixture is slated to commence at 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the high-octane clash, here we take a look at today's IPL match prediction and the PBKS vs RCB head to head record.

PBKS vs RCB head to head record in IPL

Punjab Kings have had a mixed tournament so far and their performances have been extremely inconsistent. With two wins and four defeats, Punjab are placed sixth on the IPL 2021 points table. On the contrary, the highlight of RCB's IPL 2021 campaign has been their remarkable consistency. Virat Kohli's men are placed third on the IPL 2021 points table with five wins and a solitary loss.

The contests between the two sides have always been enthralling. According to the PBKS vs RCB h2h record, it is Punjab who slightly have the edge over Bangalore. PBKS and RCB have locked horns on 26 occasions and it is PBKS who are ahead of RCB 14-12. In fact, Punjab won both league games against RCB last season. KL Rahul's side may have a psychological advantage considering their record against RCB, but Kohli's team has form on their side.

Punjab faced a five-wicket defeat in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders and they will be looking to get back to winning ways by coming up with an improved performance in Friday's fixture. On the other hand, RCB secured a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals. Both sides have a star-studded line-up and fans are in for an exciting cricketing battle.

Today's IPL match prediction: PBKS vs RCB prediction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore appear to be the favourites to trump Punjab Kings as per our PBKS vs RCB prediction. Punjab have visibly struggled to win matches consistently this year, whereas Virat Kohli and co. have been utterly dominant in the tournament so far. A high-octane T20 match is on the cards as the two teams look to claim a crucial victory in their upcoming encounter.

Ahmedabad pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be a sporting track with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The last game here saw the surface getting better as the game progressed, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to field first. In the eight T20 matches here, sides batting first have won three times whereas chasing teams have emerged victorious on five occasions. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

PBKS vs RCB matchups

KL Rahul vs Washington Sundar

The PBKS skipper has a sensational record against his former IPL franchise. In just eight innings, Rahul has scored 371 runs against RCB at a sensational average of 74.20 and a blistering strike rate of 155.23. His average and strike rate against RCB are the highest among all players.

RCB could use Washington Sundar to put a leash on KL Rahul. The off-spinner has managed to keep PBKS skipper quiet in the IPL. Sundar jas bowled 18 balls to Rahul where he has managed to score just 17 runs.

Mayank Agarwal vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal is a prolific leg-spinner and has led RCB's bowling for a while now. The leg-spinner, who has a knack for picking wickets, has been pretty ineffective against Agarwal. While Chahal has dismissed Agarwal thrice, the PBKS opener has fetched 56 runs off just 27 balls against Chahal, which is why the matchup between the two will be a battle to watch out.

