What Is Today's IPL Match Prediction? Top RR Vs SRH Stats, H2h & Matchups You Need To Know

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will battle it out against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 28th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The contest will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 2. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here we take a look at today's IPL match prediction, RR vs SRH pitch report and RR vs SRH head to head record.

RR vs SRH head to head in IPL

Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been able to win matches on a consistent basis in this year's IPL. The RR side has managed to win two matches so far in the cash-rich league, whereas the SRH only have a single victory to their name. The David Warner-led side has been one of the most consistent teams in the T20 competition, however, their run this season has been lacklustre as they find themselves at the bottom of the points table. The two teams are in need of a miraculous turnaround and a victory in their upcoming clash could do wonders for their confidence at this important juncture.

RR and SRH have clashed on 13 occasions so far in the cash-rich league. While SRH have managed to win 7 of those clashes, RR have 6 wins to their name. There is not much to differentiate between the teams when it comes to their overall head to head record. When it comes to their last matches against each other, SRH have three wins whereas RR have won twice.

Today's IPL match prediction: RR vs SRH prediction

While the Rajasthan Royals have shown glimpses of brilliance in the tournament, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have a lot of unanswered questions to address ahead of their upcoming fixture. As per our RR vs SRH prediction, the Sunrisers Hyderabad appear to be favourites to win the contest. David Warner and co. have bounced back in the past after a slow start and have the firepower to turn things around this season as well.

RR vs SRH pitch report

The wicket at Delhi promises to be a good batting track. A high-scoring match is on the cards and bowlers will struggle to contain runs on the surface. Spinners are expected to get some assistance from the pitch in the latter stages of the game. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first as the chasing teams have had an advantage at the venue.

