Last Updated:

What Is Virender Sehwag Donation For Covid-19? Fans Curious About Ex-batsman's Efforts

With so many leading cricketers coming forward and helping the country in the time of need, fans are wondering, "What is Virender Sehwag donation for Covid-19?"

Written By
Jatin Malu
What is Virender Sehwag donation for Covid-19

India is currently going through torrid times due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Support and help have poured in from all parts of the world as India combats the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Considering India's dire COVID situation, cricketers donation for Covid-19  has been in huge numbers.

What is Virender Sehwag donation for Covid-19?

A number of Indian, as well as, foreign cricketing stars have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Pat Cummins and Brett Lee among others have come forward and done their bit. With so many leading cricketers coming forward and helping the country in the time of need, fans are wondering, "What is Virender Sehwag donation for Covid-19?"

Sehwag has been pretty active in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the Virender Sehwag Foundation took to Twitter and announced that they will be serving healthy home-cooked food to all those families that are affected by COVID-19 in Delhi. Incidentally, the Virender Sehwag house is in the heart of Delhi itself. Besides that, the foundation also claimed that they are in the process of procuring oxygen concentrators for further help.

READ | Netizens liken Prithvi Shaw to Virender Sehwag after his 6-ball 6 fours blitz against KKR

On Saturday, Virender Sehwag revealed how his foundation was successfully able to provide 51,000 free home-cooked meals to coronavirus patients in the last month in the Delhi NCR region. Sehwag also urged families affected by COVID-19 in Delhi to reach out to him for home-cooked meals with love.

READ | IPL 2021: DC opener Prithvi Shaw wants to talk to Virender Sehwag regarding his batting

Virender Sehwag net worth

The Virender Sehwag net worth stands at an estimated $40 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. He has also endorsed major brands like Adidas, Boost, Samsung Mobiles, Reebok, Hero Honda during his cricket career and reportedly charged $350,000 for a yearly deal. As reported by Forbes, Virender Sehwag earned approximately $4.1 million from endorsements alone.

READ | Virender Sehwag hails Rayudu's 'brilliant hitting', says '3D glasses he ordered worked'

Cricketers donation for Covid-19: Gautam Gambhir donation

Much like his close mate Sehwag, the Gautam Gambhir donation for COVID-19 has been immense. The cricketer-turned politician has been extremely vocal about the raging pandemic and has consistently helped the needy with his quick actions. Gambhir's efforts have been focused in and around Delhi, catering to people battling with COVID-19. These efforts, led by the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, involve distributing anti-flu drugs and oxygen cylinders to those in need.

READ | Virender Sehwag gives important message after IPL suspension, fans spot something unique

SOURCE: VIRENDER SEHWAG INSTAGRAM

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND