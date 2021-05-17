What Is Virender Sehwag Donation For Covid-19? Fans Curious About Ex-batsman's Efforts

India is currently going through torrid times due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Support and help have poured in from all parts of the world as India combats the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Considering India's dire COVID situation, cricketers donation for Covid-19 has been in huge numbers.

What is Virender Sehwag donation for Covid-19?

A number of Indian, as well as, foreign cricketing stars have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Pat Cummins and Brett Lee among others have come forward and done their bit. With so many leading cricketers coming forward and helping the country in the time of need, fans are wondering, "What is Virender Sehwag donation for Covid-19?"

Sehwag has been pretty active in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the Virender Sehwag Foundation took to Twitter and announced that they will be serving healthy home-cooked food to all those families that are affected by COVID-19 in Delhi. Incidentally, the Virender Sehwag house is in the heart of Delhi itself. Besides that, the foundation also claimed that they are in the process of procuring oxygen concentrators for further help.

Sehwag Foundation is helping feed Covid patients & other needy with free nutritious home cooked food in Delhi. For requirements please DM your details.

We are also in the process of procuring Oxygen Concentrators.

If you wish to contribute u can donate to virenderfoundation84@upi — Virender Sehwag Foundation (@SehwagFoundatn) April 25, 2021

Happy to provide Oxygen Concentrators on a rotational basis in Delhi with our execution partners, BJS Delhi.

Those in need in Delhi can please DM @SehwagFoundatn .#RahatKiSaans pic.twitter.com/LO6bfv3j8r — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 14, 2021

On Saturday, Virender Sehwag revealed how his foundation was successfully able to provide 51,000 free home-cooked meals to coronavirus patients in the last month in the Delhi NCR region. Sehwag also urged families affected by COVID-19 in Delhi to reach out to him for home-cooked meals with love.

Privileged to have offered over 51000 free home cooked meals so far to covid patients in the last month in Delhi NCR. If you have a family in Delhi which is affected by Covid and need home cooked food made with love, please do DM. https://t.co/fa0amFAwwG pic.twitter.com/6Qc4ZktUFY — Virender Sehwag Foundation (@SehwagFoundatn) May 15, 2021

Virender Sehwag net worth

The Virender Sehwag net worth stands at an estimated $40 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. He has also endorsed major brands like Adidas, Boost, Samsung Mobiles, Reebok, Hero Honda during his cricket career and reportedly charged $350,000 for a yearly deal. As reported by Forbes, Virender Sehwag earned approximately $4.1 million from endorsements alone.

Cricketers donation for Covid-19: Gautam Gambhir donation

Much like his close mate Sehwag, the Gautam Gambhir donation for COVID-19 has been immense. The cricketer-turned politician has been extremely vocal about the raging pandemic and has consistently helped the needy with his quick actions. Gambhir's efforts have been focused in and around Delhi, catering to people battling with COVID-19. These efforts, led by the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, involve distributing anti-flu drugs and oxygen cylinders to those in need.

In the last 2 weeks, we have provided 250 concentrators to ppl across Delhi. Apart from the relatives, I wish to thank neighbours, friends & good samaritans who messaged, filled up our form & took machines for patients who were alone. Delhi stands on ur shoulders! 🙏🙏 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2021

