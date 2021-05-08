What Is Zaheer Khan's Donation For COVID-19? Fans Keen To Know About MI Coach's Efforts

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, during his playing days, was one of the most compelling exponents of reverse swing. The left-arm seamer made his international debut back in 2000 and represented his national side in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is until his retirement in 2015. The 2011 World Cup alumnus rose to prominence through a string of impressive bowling spells for India during his early years in the team.

What is Zaheer Khan's donation for Covid-19?

Despite almost six years into his retirement, Zaheer Khan remains India’s second most successful fast bowler of all time (fourth Indian overall) in terms of the number of wickets taken for the country across all formats. Meanwhile, considering India's dire COVID situation, cricketers have donated in huge numbers. A number of cricketing stars have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic which is why fans are wondering, "What is Zaheer Khan's donation for Covid-19?"

The data of Zaheer Khan's donation for COVID-19 is not available. It is still not known if the veteran speedster has in any way contributed to any of the COVID-19 causes. There's also a possibility that Zaheer has done his bit silently without making it public.

The former cricketer, who is the Director of Cricket Operations at Mumbai Indians, was recently seen with the franchise in IPL 2021 before it was suspended. The IPL suspension decision was made after several players and staff members across franchises tested positive for COVID-19. The Zaheer Khan IPL 2021 stint which was cut short due to IPL suspension was a memorable one as Mumbai Indians did fairly well in the tournament, having won four and lost three out of the seven games they played.

Zaheer Khan net worth

According to networthexposed.com, the Zaheer Khan net worth is estimated to be ₹241 crore (approximately US$33 million). Some of the Zaheer Khan net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he received from several IPL franchises like Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi from his playing days.

Zaheer Khan holds an investment in a restaurant called Dine Fine. He also launched a sports lounge in Pune named TOSS. He is also the co-founder of ProSport Fitness & Services, a special rehabilitation and training center which he launched through an association with Adrian Le Roux and former Indian cricket team physiotherapist Andrew Leipus.

Disclaimer: The above Zaheer Khan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Zaheer Khan net worth figures.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.