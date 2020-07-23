'What Jofra Needs To Hear...': Vaughan Schools 'wonderfully Skilled' Archer On Temperament

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan launched a stinging attack on Barbados-born pacer Jofra Archer on a variety of issues ranging from handling social media criticism to a dip in his form with the ball. Jofra Archer has been subject to a lot of flak after he breached the bio-secure rules to visit his family between the first and the second Test against the West Indies. Jofra Archer revealed that he had faced racial abuse from fans on social media following his exclusion from the second Test and said that he had forwarded his complaints to the ECB for necessary and strict action to be initiated.

'What Jofra needs to hear...'

Writing in a column for The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan primarily addressed Jofra Archer's response to criticism on social media, reminding him that he was subject to falk for breaching the rules and that he shouldn't be surprised by it. The former England skipper opined that Jofra Archer had been receiving a lot of praise as no other England cricketer had ever received from the mainstream media & that he needed to learn to differentiate between social media & the mainstream news media. Vaughan also opined that it was the job of the commentator to point out a dip in Archer's bowling speeds if it dropped from 95 mph to 81 mph and said that this was not a criticism but was the reality of playing at the highest professional level.

Talking about Archer's lack of motivation to bowl after coming out of isolation, Vaughan said that England needed to get things sorted by sitting down with the pacer and try figuring out why Archer was seeing just the negatives instead of the positives. Vaughan claimed that Archer's low-speed spells might have cast a cloud of doubt over his confidence and that it was okay to be so, citing an example of his playings days when Flintoff and Gough too were vulnerable to self-doubts. Calling Archer a 'wonderfully skilled bowler who can bat', Vaughan said that England did not know the real Jofra Archer and that they could not afford to get it wrong with the bowler and that they needed to understand him thoroughly.

"England have enough in the tank with James Anderson and Mark Wood to win without him. After what Archer has gone through in his own mind, perhaps he should come back for the Pakistan series", Vaughan wrote.

