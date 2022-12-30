What Led To Rishabh Pant's Horrifying Accident Enroute To Roorkee? Eyewitnesses Explain

Quick links:
Image: AP
Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has been hospitalized after he suffered a horrific accident while travelling to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when his car crashed into the railings of the divider. Ever since Pant met with an accident, the BCCI, the cricketing fraternity and several of his fans have taken to social media to voice their concern regarding the 25-year-old's health.
Soon after Rishabh Pant met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, Republic spoke to some witnesses at the site of the crash. "While passing by, we saw him (Pant) have a major accident. At first, I did not recognize him as he was badly hurt and he was also bleeding," said one of the witnesses.
The witness then asked Pant how did he meet with an accident, to which the 25-year-old replied, "I fell off to sleep, so my car crashed into the divider and I suffered an accident." The witnesses then contacted the police and an ambulance to help Pant get to a hospital for treatment. The entire time that Pant was being taken to a hospital, the witness confirmed that the Team India wicket-keeper was conscious.
Republic reports #LIVE from accident spot in Roorkee where Rishabh Pant's car went up in flames after colliding with a divider.— Republic (@republic) December 30, 2022
Tune in - https://t.co/EAeMehL9w7 pic.twitter.com/Il6pyCyW1o
Soon after Rishabh Pant suffered a shocking accident, the BCCI released a statement to explain the extent of the injuries suffered by him. Their statement read,
"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries.
Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."