What Led To Rishabh Pant's Horrifying Accident Enroute To Roorkee? Eyewitnesses Explain

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has been hospitalized after he suffered a horrific accident while travelling to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when his car crashed into the railings of the divider. Ever since Pant met with an accident, the BCCI, the cricketing fraternity and several of his fans have taken to social media to voice their concern regarding the 25-year-old's health.

Eyewitnesses explain reason behind Rishabh Pant's accident

Soon after Rishabh Pant met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, Republic spoke to some witnesses at the site of the crash. "While passing by, we saw him (Pant) have a major accident. At first, I did not recognize him as he was badly hurt and he was also bleeding," said one of the witnesses.

The witness then asked Pant how did he meet with an accident, to which the 25-year-old replied, "I fell off to sleep, so my car crashed into the divider and I suffered an accident." The witnesses then contacted the police and an ambulance to help Pant get to a hospital for treatment. The entire time that Pant was being taken to a hospital, the witness confirmed that the Team India wicket-keeper was conscious.

BCCI releases statement to explain extent of Pant's injuries

Soon after Rishabh Pant suffered a shocking accident, the BCCI released a statement to explain the extent of the injuries suffered by him. Their statement read,