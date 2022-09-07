What Went Wrong For Team India In Its Asia Cup Super 4 Duel Vs Sri Lanka? Key Takeaways

India's chances of defending their Asia Cup crown are all but over after losing to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Tuesday in Dubai. The loss in the IND vs SL Super 4 contest was the second on the trot for Rohit Sharma and co after staying unbeaten during the group stage. The men in blue will now have ot rely on other results and win their last match with big margin to stand a chance of defending their crown.

The Indi avs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match started with Team India losing two quick wickets after being asked ot bat first. However the innings was back on track with skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav putting up a fine partnership. However, once the partnership was broken the men in blue lost wickets in quick succession but managed to put up a total of 173/8.

Sri Lanka started strongly with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, nearly putting a hundred-run stand for the opening wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal did get wickets and pulled things back for India, but Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa took th eteam past finish line and virtually assuring the team of a place in the final. Let's take a lookback at the key takeaways from the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match.

Asia Cup Super 4: Stages where India lost the plot of the match

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul no show with the bat

During the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan, India did have a very strong start. However against Sri Lanka India lost two early wickets after being asked to bat first. KL Rahul was trapped LBW by Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, while Virat Kohli saw his stumps getting castled by Dilshan Madushanka in the third over. While Rahul gave a glimpse about regaining his form against Pakistan on Sunday, Virat Kohli was a major let down especially after scoring consecutive half-centuries.

Middle-order fails to fire yet again

Rohit Sharma smashed 72 runs from 41-balls and along with Suryakumar Yadav, the duo added 97 runs for the third wicket to put India in a strong position. However, once both the set batsman departed Sri Lanka bowlers made a comeback into the match by picking up quick wickets putting breaks o India's scoring rate. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant did try to accelerate the scoring but failed to make a big score. Deepak Hooda once again failed to deliver with the bat when the team was in need of runs. It was Ravichandran Ashwin’s cameo innings at the end, which helped India get past 170 runs.

What a mighty performance from Sri Lanka 🇱🇰! 👏

They get themselves one step closer to the finals of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022 🏆, after yet another fantastic run chase! 🤩#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/7vjengIuXC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022

India’s issues with left-arm bowlers continue

Indian batters have been having their own problems against left-arm pacers, especially with angles and movement created by them. On Tuesday, the problem was yet again exposed by Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka who accounted for three Indian wickets. Madushanka first got the big scalp of Virat Kohli followed by wickets of Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant halting team India's charge towards a total closer to 200 or may be more than that.

Nissanka and Mendis fireworks fizzle out Indian bowlers

India started their innings losing two wickets in the powerplay, however, Sri Lanka has Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis to thank for their explosive start during the powerplay. The openers scored 97 runs for the first wicket to lay the platform for other batters to score runs. The pair looked to be taking the match away from India and taking the team home without losing a single wicket. However, Yuzvendra Chahal staged India's comeback picking wickets when the team really needed it.

Indian spinners strong show with the ball

Had it not been for Chahal's three-wicket haul, India would not have been able to take the game to the last over. Chahal reignited India’s hopes with the wickets of Nissanka and Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis. Ravichandran Ashwin, who was playing his first match in the tournament supported well picking up the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaking runs a major let down

This was the second match on the trot that India lost the match from a winning position. Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was once again the biggest culprit leaking runs in the crucial 19th over. The pacer conceded 14 runs leaving Arshdeep with just seven to defend in the last over. The young seamer did try his best to help India win but came up short.