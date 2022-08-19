Indian pacer Deepak Chahar made his comeback to the national side after a gap of over five months. Chahar impressed one and all with his stunning performance in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday. The 30-year-old picked three wickets in the game to help India register a convincing victory and also won the player of the match award. Chahar was seen enjoying some fun banter with his teammate Axar Patel after the match.

Chahar talked about his recovery process and his experience of bowling in a competitive match for the first time after a long gap. He expressed his delight at returning to international cricket. Chahar also pulled Axar's leg by asking him about his experience of replacing Yuzvendra Chahal from Chahal TV. Axar in his response poked fun at Chahal, asking what will the leg-spinner do if he starts running the Chahal TV. Here's the conversation between Chahar and Axar.

Axar: Hello everyone! I am your friend and host. I've come from Florida to Harare and we have our ABD - Deepak Chahar on the show. So, Deepak Bhai tell us how was your experience of bowling in your first match back from an injury? How did you get your rhythm back?

Chahar: I am feeling good now. The landing area was pretty hard at first but it eventually started giving good grip and then I got the wicket as well.

Axar: What was going in your mind when you came to Zimbabwe as you were out with an injury for the past 3-4 months?

Chahar: It's been six and a half months, not two months. You always think about making your comeback to the national side whenever you are injured. I was waiting for a long time to play again. It was a really bad phase for me.

Axar: You won the man of the match award in your first match back. I wish you keep taking wickets.

Chahar: You too have been giving good performances consistently and now you have taken the place of another individual as well. You are taking the interview now.

Axar: You keep making strong comebacks.

Chahar: You keep taking interviews.

Axar: No, no! What will Chahal bhai do? He has to run the Chahal TV.

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI

Earlier in the match, Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first. India bowled Zimbabwe out for 189 runs in 40.3 overs. India then chased down the target in just 30.5 overs. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill forged an unbeaten partnership of 192 runs to help India win by 10 wickets. Chahar was named the player of the match for picking 3 wickets for 27 runs. Gill was handed the stylish player of the match award for scoring a quickfire 82 runs.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI