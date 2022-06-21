'Whatever They Say Will Happen': Shahid Afridi Admits India Is Cricket's Biggest Market

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has admitted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a greater influence in decision-making after the PCB raised concerns that a longer IPL will disrupt Pakistan's international fixtures.

While speaking to SAMAA TV about his opinion on BCCI bringing in a longer IPL, Shahid Afridi said, "It all comes down to the market and the economy. The biggest [cricket] market is India. Whatever they will say will happen."

Afridi's comments come a week after the IPL broadcasting rights were sold for a whopping $6.2 billion for the next five years, making it the second richest league only after the National Football League (NFL).

While Disney Star retained the TV rights in the subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore, Viacom 18 won the bid for digital rights in the region. Meanwhile, Viacom 18 also won the broadcasting rights for Australia + New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom, all for Rs 23,758 crore. As a result, the overall value of the latest broadcasting and digital rights is 2.96 times more than the previous deal from 2018 to 2022 which cost Rs 16,347.5 crore.

PCB raises concerns about IPL's scheduling

After BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the IPL would have a two-and-a-half-month window, a PCB source told PTI, "The ICC board meeting will be held during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and this matter will probably be discussed there."

The PCB official added that while their board was happy to see cricket grow, they were unhappy with the expansion of the IPL, as it would mean that the Indian league would book the top international players for a longer time. "Mr Jay Shah has said the BCCI is committed to international bilateral cricket but with so many leagues cropping up and the IPL planning expansion this has to be discussed among the cricket boards," added the PCB official.

With the PCB having raised concerns about the IPL's longer window, it remains to be seen whether the ICC would intervene in the matter.