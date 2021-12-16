'What's Got Coach Smiling': Punjab Kings Taking Dig At Virat Kohli With Anil Kumble Post?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings took to social media on Thursday to mock India's Test captain Virat Kohli, who held a press conference last afternoon to clear some of the rumours surrounding his shocking removal as ODI captain. Punjab Kings posted a cheerful photo of their Head Coach, Anil Kumble, on social media, asking fans to remark on what made the former India star smile. Fans flocked to the comments section, claiming that Kohli's dismissal as ODI captain was the catalyst for Kumble's smile.

Kumble was the head coach of Team India until 2017 when he stepped down after reports of a falling out with then-captain Virat Kohli surfaced. Kohli is said to have had doubts about Kumble's teaching method. Kumble addressed Kohli's objections in his resignation letter, saying that while the BCCI attempted to reconcile the disagreement between him and the then-captain, it was appropriate for him to move on. This is why fans flooded the comment section to suggest that the reason behind Kumble's cheerful smile was Kohli's sacking as ODI captain.

He's happy coz its Kohli vs BCCI and not Kohli vs him 😂😂https://t.co/T16O4p73Pv — Diksha (@Delphy06) December 16, 2021

"Virat Kohli removed from white ball captaincy" — 💉 (@dtsaae) December 16, 2021

Karma , even Yuvi , kuldeep , Shivam Dube , Karun Nair and many more might be smiling and feeling relief . — Keval Pathak (@kevpathak) December 16, 2021

He is happy because of virat's sacking. — 🤡 (@asliijp) December 16, 2021

Virat Kohli ODI captaincy sacking😉.... — Himanshu Guleria (@guleriahimanshu) December 16, 2021

Kohli contradicts Sourav Ganguly

Kohli on Thursday held a pre-series press conference, where he informed the world that he wasn't told about the change in ODI leadership until before his call with selectors earlier this month. Kohli added that when he was told to step down as India's ODI captain just before the call to pick the Test team for the South Africa series, he said "Okay". Speaking about Sourav Ganguly's recent statement claiming that he had requested Kohli not to step down as T20I captain, the Indian Test skipper said it is inaccurate.

Kohli also addressed the rumours of a rift between him and Rohit Sharma, saying "I am tired of clarifying now that there is no problem between me and Rohit". Kohli concluded by saying, "I can understand the reason. BCCI has taken the decision (of removing him as ODI captain) from a logical point of view. There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. None of my actions or decisions will be to take the team down".

Image: PTI