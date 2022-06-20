What's Special About June 20? Stat Involving Dravid, Ganguly & Kohli Will Blow Your Mind

June 20 can be deemed an iconic date for the Indian cricket team, as three of the biggest players of the nation, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli, made their Test debut for the national team on this day in different years. Former India skipper Kohli made his international debut in the longest format on June 20, 2011, and is currently hailed as one of the iconic batters of this generation. On the other hand, legendary cricketers Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their international debuts on June 20, 1996, at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

What followed Virat Kohli's Test debut for Indian Cricket Team in 2011?

Kohli made his debut against West Indies in Kingston and has gone on to score a total of 8043 Test runs for India from 101 games. He has already amassed 27 centuries in the longest format and is also regarded as one of the most successful skippers for India in the format. His highest individual score in the format is his knock of 254 unbeaten runs. He has scored runs at an average of 49.95 and a strike rate of 55.69.

Sourav Ganguly's arrival in international cricket with a century

Interestingly, all of the aforementioned players went on to lead the national teams during different periods. The incumbent BCCI president Sourav Ganguly kickstarted his stint in international cricket in style by smashing a century of 131 runs in his debut game on June 20, 1996. In the same match, Dravid scored 95 runs, which, apparently, was his debut too. India amassed 429 runs in the second innings of the match, while it ended in a draw.

A look at the astounding stats of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid

In his Test career spanning from 1996 to 2008, Ganguly scored 7212 runs in 113 games, at an average of 42.17. Striking at 51.25, the former skipper also hit 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. In the meantime, his partner on debut, Dravid is currently the head coach of the India men’s cricket team. Dravid amassed 13288 runs in his Test stint spanning 164 games and also struck 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries.

(Image: icc-cricket.com/AP)