'What's The Sense In This?': India's New 'All Bowlers' Selection Panel Confounds Fans 

Former Indian pacer Chetan Sharma was appointed chairman of the senior national selection panel by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI's) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The committee also picked the likes of former Indian medium-pacer Abey Kuruvilla and his ex-team-mate as well as bowling partner Debasis Mohanty in the five-member team that also includes Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh.

The new panel was formed on the sidelines of the national cricket board's 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday. Meanwhile, the cricket fans wondered whether the selection panel only consists of bowlers and at the same time, were also curious to know why no batsman has been roped in to be a part of the panel. Here are some of the reactions.

All bowlers?? — Naman Datta (@yourownnaman) December 24, 2020

Are u kidding me? All 5 of the selectors are bowlers.🤦‍♂️ Hope they know how to select batsmen? Looks like CAC committee has lost it's mind, don't know what's the sense behind selecting an "ALL BOWLERS" selection panel? @sanjaymanjrekar @SGanguly99 @bhogleharsha — Sanjay Kumar (@Sanjaykdipe) December 24, 2020

@SGanguly99 5 Bowlers, no batsman in the selection committee. Are you nuts? What a joke. — Rahul (@musicandcolors) December 24, 2020

Select rahul dravid , sachin , sehwag — Gourav Jain (Sidheart) (@GouravJ62624033) December 24, 2020

How the three pacers succeeded in being a part of the selection panel?

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah went on to say that Chetan Sharma's selection was purely based on 'seniority' i.e. with regards to the number of Test matches that he had played for India (23 Tests between 1984-89). As per the BCCI constitution, the candidate with the most Test caps becomes the chief selector.

"The committee further recommended Chetan Sharma for the role of chairman of the senior men's selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches)," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

Former medium-pacer Kuruvilla, who was backed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) bigwigs, was preferred over a more decorated Ajit Agarkar from the west zone.

Mohanty, a former India seamer from Odisha, was serving as a junior national selector for the last two years and will remain in the committee for another couple of years only. The selection panel also comprises former India players Sunil Joshi (south zone) and Harvinder Singh (central zone).

The current BCCI Secretary also made it clear that CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make recommendations to the BCCI.

"The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI," Shah added.

(With PTI Inputs)



