'What's Your Plan For Valentines Day?', Shikhar Dhawan Gives Epic Reply To Question; WATCH

India opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently not a part of the national side but has gained headlines due to the funny video he posted on his Instagram account. Shikhar Dhawan keeps his fans entertained by posting funny and interesting content on his social media handles. Dhawan's another such post has started to catch the headlines.

Shikhar Dhawan's funny Instagram video

Shikhar Dhawan in his recent Instagram post has spoken regarding the upcoming Valentines Day. Shikhar captioned the video, "Kis baat ki 14 February?".

Shikhar was asked by his friend, What's your plan for Valentines Day bro?, Shikhar replied to the question, "Agar kismat mein na likhi ho pari, toh kis baat ki 14 February" which means If there is no angel written in fate, what's the point of 14 February.

Shikhar Dhawan was not picked for the national side in Sri Lanka and New Zealand ODI after his flop show in Bangladesh. Shikhar Dhawan led the team in the ODI but they lost by 2-1 in the series.

There was also a debate that Shikhar Dhawan's position in the national side was in danger. India veteran spinner R Ashwin had also given his remark on the debate. R Ashwin on his YouTube channel said, "Only when the Top 3 failed, we had problems in the past. Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. We talk a lot about Rohit and Kohli, but Dhawan is a stalwart. He was silently doing his job. Will his place be a big void to fill for Team India?."

"Should we go back to Shikhar Dhawan, or should we groom Ishan Kishan, who has just scored a double hundred? Instead of backing a player on the basis of one huge score, we should see what the team requires. Which character will deliver under pressure? Which character will serve us for a long time?", Ashwin added.

Shikhar Dhawan till now has played 167 ODIs for Team India and has scored 6793 runs which includes 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries. Shikhar has been Team India's go-to batsman in the ICC tournaments and has always been their top performer.