When Andrew Symonds Flattened Streaker With A Body Tackle During AUS Vs IND Match; WATCH

The world woke up on Sunday morning with the unfortunate news about former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds passing away in a single-vehicle auto accident near Townsville in Australia on Saturday night. The sad development about the accident sent shock waves across social media on Sunday morning as Symonds was only 46-year-old and was the third former Aussie cricketer, who passed away this year. As messages about Symonds took over social media media, a video clip from Australia vs India match of the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series was shared on Twitter by the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia, which instantly became a hit.

In the viral video, after a streaker interrupted the match by running onto the field, Symonds' body tackled the man and flattened him down on the ground. As Symonds bumped out the man like Robert Ogilvie, he then stood at the non-striker's end unamused by the incident. The Indian players, meanwhile, has a few giggles before things got back to normal.

Watch Andrew Symonds body slamming the streaker:

The famous Symonds-meets-streaker moment from the Gabba in 2008! 💥 pic.twitter.com/sFoN7MKNDI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 15, 2022

More details about Australia vs India, 2nd final match of the 2008 CB Series

The match was the second of the best-of-three finals of the Tri-nation Commonwealth Bank Series between Australia, India, and Sri Lanka. India won the first final against Sri Lanka by seven wickets, courtesy of half-centuries by Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir. Meanwhile, the second final also resulted in the MS Dhoni-led team’s win by nine runs. Tendulkar scored 91 runs during the match, while Praveen Kumar returned with the figures of 4/46.

Symonds was known for his big-hitting skills alongside his all-around skills with the ball. He played a total of 198 ODI matches from 1998 to 2009 and scored 5088 runs, including six centuries and 30 half-centuries. He also played 26 Test matches for Australia from 2004 to 2008 and scored 1462 runs with two centuries and 10 fifties. He also represented Australia in 14 T20I matches and hit 337 runs at a strike rate of 169.3. Showcasing his all-around skills, Symonds took 24 Test, 133 ODI and eight T20I wickets for the national team.

(Image: @cricketcomau/Twitter)