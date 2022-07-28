When Ashok Dinda Tried To Sledge Tendulkar & Regretted It; 'Don't Say Anything To Sachin'

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta recently recalled an incident involving legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and fast bowler Ashok Dinda. The event is a perfect reminder of why Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest batters to have ever played the game. Dasgupta revealed that Dinda once tried to sledge Tendulkar during a Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Mumbai in 2007.

Tendulkar vs Dinda

Dasgupta claimed that Dinda tried to provoke Tendulkar by bowling short balls but the legendary batter responded in style by scoring a century. Dasgupta said Mumbai had just lost two wickets when Tendulkar came out to bat. He revealed that it was Dinda's first season in domestic red-ball cricket, describing him as a "young and fast" bloke. Dasgupta said he had told Dinda to bowl quietly to Tendulkar as the Bengal bowler had the habit of provoking the opposition batters.

Dasgupta stated that Dinda bowled a short ball to Tendulkar, which hit the batter on the elbow. After the incident, Dinda allegedly walked up to Tendulkar and gave him a stare. Dasgupta said he quickly ran towards Dinda and asked him to go back to his mark and just bowl. Dasgupta said that Tendulkar then scored a century and eventually helped his side win the match. Tendulkar scored 105 runs in the first innings and smashed 43 runs in the second innings to help Mumbai win by 132 runs.

"It was the Ranji final between Bengal and Mumbai. I was the captain of Bengal and we opted to bowl first. On a damp wicket, Mumbai lost early wickets and they had big names like Zaheer (Khan), Ajit (Agarkar), Rohit (Sharma) and others," Dasgupta said.

"They lost two wickets early and then Sachin came out to bat. It was the first season of Ashoke Dinda, he was young and fast. I already told him, ‘Against Sachin, just bowl’. Dinda had this habit of taking take 2-3 extra steps in his follow throw and glare at batters whenever he would beat their edges. So, I categorically told him, ‘Don’t say anything to Sachin’," he added.

"Then, on one ball, he bowls a little short, it bounced off the wicket and hit Sachin on the elbow. He shakes his hand, it was clear that Sachin was hurt. And then, Dinda comes and starts glaring at him. I thought, ‘What are you doing man!?’." he concluded.

Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs since his international debut against Pakistan in 1989. Tendulkar finished his career as the highest run-scorer in both formats, smashing 15,921 and 18,426 runs at averages of 53.78 and 44.83, respectively. Tendulkar announced retirement from all forms of the game in 2013.

Image: PTI

