When Bappi Lahiri Composed 'Come On India' World Cup Song For Virat Kohli & Co. In 2019

Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai on February 16 leaving everyone in shock. The singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. As per a PTI report, Bappi Lahiri died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). Besides composing some hit numbers,

ICC World Cup 2019: Bappi Lahiri song for Virat Kohli and co

Bappi Lahiri was also a huge fan of cricket and as many may not know, he had even composed a song for Team India led by Virat Kohli during the ICC World Cup 2019. A big fan of cricket that he was, Bappi Lahiri went an inch further to rally support for Team India by releasing an album 'Come On India' showing his sentiments for Men in Blue.

Bappi Lahiri news: A look at Singer's singing career

Bappi Lahiri popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and also sang some of his compositions. While he became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem, Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. The singer gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, TaakiTaaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'. The singer's last appearance on the screen was with Salman Khan on reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was promoting his grandson Swastik's new song 'Baccha Party'.