When Ex-India Skipper MS Dhoni & Virender Sehwag Saved Virat Kohli From Getting Dropped

Virat Kohli is all set to lead Team India in his final match as the T20I captain of the team, as India face Namibia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. He hangs his boots as the T20I skipper after becoming the full-time captain of the Indian team in 2017 after years of becoming an essential part of the team in all formats. However, there was a time in 2012 when Kohli was on the verge of getting sacked from the team and was saved by then skipper MS Dhoni and his deputy Virender Sehwag.

While commentating during India vs England Test series back in 2016, the former India opener had revealed that the selectors wanted to drop Kohli in 2012, however, he was saved as Sehwag along with Dhoni showed trust in him by backing him. As reported by Times Now News, Sehwag said back then that the selectors wanted Rohit Sharma to play in Perth in 2012, in place of Kohli. However, vice-captain Sehwag and captain Dhoni decided to back Kohli, and the rest is known to all as a part of history.

Virat Kohli became a permanent member of the Indian cricket team from 2012

Since turning things around for himself in 2012, Kohli was never dropped from the squad again as he became a permanent fixture for India in all formats. He took over Team India’s Test captaincy in 2014 and the ODI and T20I captaincy in 2017. Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Kohli announced that he will hang his boots as the T20I captain of India to focus on the captaincy in the longer formats of the game. However, Kohli will continue to represent India in the T20 format.

In his 13 years of career in International cricket, Kohli is regarded as one of the best batters of his generation having scored a total of 7765 Test runs in 96 matches, 12169 runs in a total of 254 matches, and 3227 T20I runs in 94 matches. While leading the side in 65 Test matches till now, Kohli has won 38 matches and lost only 16. In the ODI format, Kohli has led team India in a total of 95 matches, out of which 65 have ended with India on the winning side. Meanwhile, in the T20 format, Kohli has captained the side in 49 matches so far and has returned victorious in 31 games.

Image: AP/PTI