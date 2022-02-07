When 'fan' Lata Mangeshkar Vented Her Disappointment On Former India Captain MS Dhoni

The demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday left the entire nation shocked as they bid farewell to the iconic voice of the country. The 92-year-old singer died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her. Mangeshkar was an avid cricket fan and had even requested former India skipper MS Dhoni not to retire from the sport.

When Lata Mangeshkar requested MS Dhoni to not retire

Lata Mangeshkar had fasted for the Indian cricket team when they took on Pakistan in the World Cup semi-final in 2011 and in the end, the Men in Blue went on to lift the title under MS Dhoni. However, when India was knocked out of the ICC 2019 World Cup in England the talks about MS Dhoni retirement gathered momentum. Lata Mangeshkar, who is an MS Dhoni fan, was so upset by his retirement talks that she posted a message on Twitter asking the CSK skipper not to do so. Lata Mangeshkar in her tweet wrote

Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye.@msdhoni — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

The translation of the tweet in English meant, "Hello MS Dhoni ji. I have been hearing about your retirement. But please don't think about retirement. India needs you and even I am personally requesting you to not think about retirement".

Lata Mangeshkar last rites

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites took place at around 7:15 pm and was given a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Prior to the cremation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the legendary singer. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and several other big personalities were also seen paying their last respects.

The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of the legendary playback singer. The Centre has also announced two-day national mourning after her demise. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that the National Flags across government offices will fly at half-mast for two days.