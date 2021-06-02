When Glenn McGrath Pushed Teammate Matthew Hayden In Heated On-field Tussle | Watch

Australia had one of the greatest teams of all time in cricket's history, the peak of which was achieved in the mid-90s when the board decided to form two home sides and pitched them against one another in the 1995 World Series. Although, matches played against Australia A were not counted as one-day internationals, the side, consisting of next generation of Australian superstars, including Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden, did manage to shock everyone with their amazing performance, ousting England from the tournament.

What happened?

When Australia A locked horns against the full-strength Australian side, the match did not turn out to be as friendly as everyone hoped for. Matthew Hayden, who was opening the batting for Australia A, got into a beef with legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath, the video of which is resurfacing once again. In the video, McGrath could be seen pushing Hayden after the latter goes and whispers something into the bowler's ears following an impressive shot that went straight to the boundary.

"Anyone who thought that this contest today would be a contest between best of friends on the field and might be best friends off the field, well this will show you a different picture," one of the commentators could be heard saying in the background.

The incident took place in the 17th over of the innings after Hayden hit a boundary to the point off McGrath's bowling. After hitting the shot and completing his precautionary run-up, Hayden goes to McGrath and whispers something into his ears. McGrath then pushed Hayden with his right arm before walking back to his run-up point while saying something to the umpire. The video suggests that Hayden might have deliberately bumped himself into McGrath's elbow before exchanging words with him, which may have prompted the bowler to push his fellow teammate.

The Australian side of the 1990s and 2000s was considered one of the best teams to have ever played the game of cricket. The side included players such as Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Brett Lee, Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Jason Gillespie, who eventually went on to become greats of the game.

