While fans in India cannot wait to witness their team in action at the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, a match that always grabs the attention of cricketing fans all over the world is between India and Pakistan. Luckily, fans will not have to wait long till the T20 World Cup to witness the clash between two of the fiercest arch-rivals as a report states that the two could meet earlier.

Which is the next India vs Pakistan match?

According to a Sri Lankan reporter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the nod for the Asia Cup 2022 to take place in August. Since India and Pakistan are drawn into the same group, the next IND vs PAK cricket match will take place in Sri Lanka in late August if the report is deemed to be true. If the two subcontinent rivals do indeed meet, it will be the first time they take on each other since the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

SLC is going ahead with Asia Cup after getting the green light from India. They are drawn up with Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The high profile India versus Pakistan scheduled on the 28th August. Qualifiers will start on 21 Aug. Tournament proper from 27 Aug to 11 Sep. Exciting.😍 — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 6, 2022

As per the same report, the Sri Lankan cricket board (SLC) is set to host the qualifiers for the Asia Cup 2022 from August 21 onwards. Meanwhile, the main tournament will kickstart on August 27, with the final set to take place on September 11. According to the schedule, India vs Pakistan clash will take place on August 28.

Since India and Pakistan are also drawn into the same group for the all-important T20 World Cup later this year, the two subcontinent rivals will also face each other then. India vs Pakistan matches have become a rarity recently as the increased political tensions between the two countries have led to the suspension of bilateral cricket, which means that the two neighbours only meet each other at global and continental tournaments.

Team India set to play against England in T20I series

While it remains to be seen if an India vs Pakistan match will indeed take place in the Asia Cup next month, the Men in Blue are next scheduled to take on England in a three-match T20I series. The first T20I match will take place on July 7, live from the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.