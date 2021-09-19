'When It Comes To UAE Tracks...': Virender Sehwag Picks Favourite To Win IPL 2021 Title

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has predicted that Mumbai Indians will win tonight's match against Chennai Super Kings in the second leg of the IPL 2021. Sehwag believes that Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will struggle to play on the slow UAE pitches and that Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be the tournament favourites once again. Sehwag feels Mumbai will win tonight's game, dubbed "El Classico of the IPL," since Chennai may need some time to settle down before they finally get into the "groove".

"Since the second half has been shifted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, I think Delhi and Mumbai will again be favourites and the five-time champions are slightly ahead. Chennai's average score in India was 201 during the first phase but I think when it comes to U.A.E. tracks, they would be lacking a bit in batting firepower. If I have to pick one team, that will be Mumbai," Sehwag was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sehwag picks his top-4 performers

Sehwag mentioned RCB's Devdutt Padikkal, Rajasthan's Sanju Samson, Mumbai's Ishan Kishan, and Punjab's KL Rahul when asked about the players he'll be keeping a watch on. If Sehwag had to choose from the four hitters, he would pick Padikkal because if the Karnataka batsman does well in the event, he may be selected for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Sehwag also mentioned RCB captain Virat Kohli, claiming that the Indian batter owes his supporters at least one IPL trophy.

According to Sehwag, the Indian Premier League is significant for all captains, but it is especially vital for Kohli because he is yet to win the tournament. Since IPL's debut in 2008, Kohli is the only active player who has played for a single side. Kohli has made it to the IPL final three times, but each time he has lost to a better team on the day, i.e Deccan Chargers in 2009, Chennai Super Kings in 2011, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.

The IPL is set to resume in a couple of hours with the blockbuster clash between five-time champions Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. The knockout stage of the competition is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final slated to be held on October 15.

(Image: PTI)