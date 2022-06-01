When KK Crooned 'Josh Of India' Anthem To Support Indian Cricket Team At 1999 World Cup

Renowned playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath widely known by his stage name KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. The musician died after performing at a Gurudas College event in the city's Nazrul Mancha. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

KK became popular among his fans after the release of his first album 'Pal'. The late singer gave Bollywood some of its popular chartbusters like Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap, Dus Bahane, Tu Jo Mila, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai and many others. KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali. Besides playback singing, KK is also remembered for composing the song "Josh of India" to support and encourage the Indian cricket team during their 1999 World Cup campaign.

KK crooned Team India's 1999 World Cup anthem 'Josh of India'

During the 1999 World Cup, Krishnakumar Kunnath came up with the song “Josh of India,” to support the Indian cricket team in their campaign. The song begins with India’s historic World Cup victory in 1983. The song’s video also features the Indian squad of the 1999 World Cup, including captain Mohammad Azharuddin and all-rounder Robin Singh. The song also features glimpses from some of India’s most glorious moments in cricket. Team India made it to the Super Six stage of the 1999 World Cup in England but was eliminated ahead of the semi-finals as they won only one of their Super Six matches.

Singer KK no more

Tributes poured in from the entertainment fraternity, sports industry and political leaders over the prolific singer's untimely demise. In the wake of KK's sudden death, an 'Unnatural death' case has been filed in New Market police station, Kolkata, sources told Republic.

Meanwhile, a worker at the Kolkata venue where KK's last concert was held, informed Republic Media Network that the crowd present at the venue not only caused chaos and mayhem but also shattered two gates. The worker went on to reveal that the fire extinguisher outside the hall also reported leakage while the performance was happening. Owing to these conditions, the heat escalated, thereby causing the singer to come backstage multiple times to wipe off sweat. Forensic team was recently spotted leaving Hotel in Kolkata where singer KK was staying after inspection.