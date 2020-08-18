When MS Dhoni Jumped From 1250 Feet In Presence Of Armymen And Civilians; Watch Video

Former India captain MS Dhoni called it quits from international cricket on Saturday, thereby bringing an end to a glorious career that spanned nearly 16 years. The CSK captain, who hung his boots from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to call it a day from the limited-overs formats as well. However, Dhoni is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2020, which is set to be played in the UAE from September 19.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Retirement: Top 10 Moments Of Former India Captain's Legendary Career

MS Dhoni retirement: When Agra residents witnessed 'Captain Cooli' jumping from a height of 1250 feet

Recently, cricket lover and social activist Deep Sharma spoke to India Today, revealing how MS Dhoni showed his prowess at para trooping while he was training for the territorial army's para wing in Agra. In August 2015, the CSK captain, who is a serving Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, received 15 days of training in para trooping which helped him earn the maroon beret of the special forces, with the paratrooper wings.

Sharma added that during his time in Agra, Dhoni mixed up so well with the military personnel in the cantonment that it almost looked like he was an Agra native. Sharma further revealed that as a part of his training, MS Dhoni completed five jumps, including a night jump and a jump from 1250 ft height, which was witnessed by thousands of local residents and Dhoni fans.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Retirement: Amit Shah Pens Heartfelt Note, Says 'Will Miss His Helicopter Shots'

Sharma went on to say that MS Dhoni jumped with several other paratroopers from an AN-32 aircraft. He reckoned that the five jumps were completed in three days. He also revealed how a big celebration was held to honour MS Dhoni after he earned his para wings.

Recently, MS Dhoni's close friend and manager Arun Pandey spoke about MS Dhoni's decision to retire on Independence Day. Arun Pandey reckoned since August 15 is a special day for the Army, the CSK captain must have thought on those lines. He also said that MS Dhoni will be spending more time with the Army.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Retirement: Nehwal, Sania & Other Indian Olympians Pay Tribute To Team India Legend

MS Dhoni stats

The MS Dhoni stats are nothing short of spectacular, especially in the limited-overs formats. MS Dhoni stats include the 350 ODIs he played for Indian where he scored 10,773 runs at a staggering average of 50.58 and a strike-rate of 87.56. The CSK captain has 73 fifties and 10 centuries to his name in his ODI career. On the other hand, the Ranchi lad played 98 T20Is for India where he notched 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 126.13.

These MS Dhoni stats also include 90 Test appearances where he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. The 39-year-old scored 33 fifties, six hundreds and one double-hundred in a decade-long Test career.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement: CSK captain forfeited 2011 team trip in Bengaluru only because Gary Kirsten was denied entry

IMAGE COURTESY: YOUTUBE/ AHAMMED SALIM