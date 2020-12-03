When MS Dhoni Scored Gritty 34 On Test Debut For India In Chennai On December 3, 2005

Former India captain MS Dhoni has successfully carved a niche for himself as a celebrated leader as well as a player. The wicket-keeper batsman first represented the national Test side in the year 2005. Soon the player established himself as a mainstay in the line-up and also went on to become the country's most decorated captain. Thursday's date will always mark a momentous occasion in Dhoni's celebrated career.

MS Dhoni debuts for the Indian Test team on December 3, 2005:

The Jharkhand-born cricketer caught the attention of fans with his swashbuckling batting in limited-overs cricket. Dhoni donned the national colors in December 2004, when he was included in the ODI team that took on Bangladesh. While fans were skeptical of the player replicating the same amount of success in the longer format as well, MS Dhoni finally got a chance in red-ball cricket against Sri Lanka a year after his ODI debut.

The two teams battled it out in Chennai in the 1st Test of the 2005 series. India, in the past, had struggled to identify a potent wicketkeeper-batsman for the side. Several players were tried in the role, but they failed to cement their position in the line-up. Eventually, after impressing the selectors with his batting in ODI cricket, Dhoni was added chosen as the first-choice wicket-keeper for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

The contest was curtailed due to rain and was drawn when both the teams could only bat once. India were in deep trouble as they suffered a batting collapse. Chaminda Vaas ran through the star-studded batting line-up with his disciplined swing bowling. MS Dhoni came in to bat at number 7 and had a crucial responsibility of bailing India out of trouble. The cricketer showcased a new dimension of his game and played a mature knock against a formidable Sri Lankan bowling attack.

He scored a gritty 34 from 50 deliveries. India's search finally came to an end, as MS Dhoni would act as the wicketkeeper-batsman for the side for several years to come. The dynamic player also proved his mettle as a captain in the future and became the only leader to win all three ICC Championships.

A look at MS Dhoni career stats

The 39-year-old has represented India in 90 Test matches. He has amassed an impressive 4,878 runs in the longer format. Dhoni has smashed six centuries in his Test career. He played the role of a finisher to perfection in limited-overs cricket. In 350 ODIs, he has scored 10,773 runs at an impressive average of 50.6 with 10 hundreds, and 50+ scores. The ex-India player has been a part of 98 T20Is and has 1,617 runs to his name. Here is a look at his first Test century -

MS Dhoni retirement

The star cricketer last played for India in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup against New Zealand in July 2019. Surprisingly, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, still is a part of the Indian Premier League, where he leads the Chennai franchise. Here is the MS Dhoni retirement post -

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore ($105 million). The major source of his earning comes from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former player of the Indian national side. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes the handsome paycheck he pockets for leading the Chennai team in the Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni house: Where does the legendary cricketer live?

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper also owns some ritzy houses. He likes investing in real estate, and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati, where he spends most of his time off the field. The player recently also purchased a new house in Mumbai.

Image source: AP

Video source: CricketWithJulius YouTube

