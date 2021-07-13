When MS Dhoni Took Danish Kaneria To Cleaners After Pakistan Spinner Went For His Head

MS Dhoni's calm demeanor is known all around the world. Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, his brilliance in the field be it in captaincy, batting, or wicket-keeping, is still remembered by all. From time to time, MS Dhoni's old video goes viral and reminds his fans why his legacy is almost impossible to match. Now, another video is doing rounds in which MS Dhoni can be seen hitting Pakistan's leg spinner Danish Kaneria out of the park.

MS Dhoni's befitting reply to Danish Kaneria

The video which has gone viral is from India vs Pakistan 2006 Test series in Faisalabad. India were 281 runs for the loss of 5 wickets when MS Dhoni on the crease playing on 39, while Irfan Pathan was on the other end. Danish Kaneria flights the ball, however, Dhoni replies with a forward defense shot which goes straight to the leg-spinner. Following that, Danish Kaneria lifts the ball and throws it straight toward Dhoni's head. However, Dhoni ducks in time and the ball goes straight to the keeper. Kaneria then stares at 'young' MS Dhoni in anger. Dhoni then smiles and maintains his calm. Dhoni decided to reply with the bat and scored his first Test century.

KL Rahul Heaps Praise On MS Dhoni

“The minute anyone says ‘captain’, the first name that comes into anybody’s mind from our generation, our era, will be MS Dhoni. We have all played a lot of cricket under him. Yes, he has won a lot of big tournaments and done so many amazing things for the country but the biggest achievement any captain can have is have the respect of your teammates and any of us will happily take a bullet for him without a second thought,” KL Rahul had said during an exclusive interview with Forbes India.

(Image Credits: Cricket-ride2021-Instagram)