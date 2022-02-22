When MS Dhoni Was Sacked As Skipper For The First Time In His Career

MS Dhoni is one of the most celebrated cricketers of India, having brought multiple glories to the nation as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Dhoni put Indian cricket on the top of the global ranks and also won the Indian Premier League(IPL) four times with the Chennai Super Kings(CSK), which is the second-most by any team, following Mumbai Indians. While Dhoni is regarded as the most successful skipper of India for his major ICC title-winning leadership skills, there was a time in the legendary Indian cricketer’s career, when he was removed from the captaincy role.

Why MS Dhoni was sacked as a skipper?

Dhoni led the Chennai-based IPL franchise from 2008 to 2015 and joined Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 after CSK was suspended for two years. Following a poor performance from the team in the 2016 season, the team management of the now-defunct team surprisingly decided to drop Dhoni from captaincy in 2016, and hand the baton over to the then Australia skipper Steve Smith.

"Dhoni has not stepped down. We have appointed Steve Smith as the skipper for the upcoming season. Frankly speaking, we did not have a good last season and we wanted someone young to lead the side and revamp it ahead of the upcoming season 10," RPS owner Sanjeev Goenka was quoted as saying by PTI. The move by the team faced heavy criticism from cricket lovers in India, as the cricketer’s stature and stats suggested that he was ahead of everyone in terms of game planning and handling pressure situations.

MS Dhoni lifted IPL trophy in 2018 after exit from RPS

The team reached the IPL finals in 2017 under Smith’s captaincy and with Dhoni’s role behind the stumps, however, bowed down in the final after suffering a loss by the margin of 1 run. Chasing a low target of 129 runs, RPS batters were slow with their strike rate and hence missed the opportunity to bag the title.

Meanwhile, RPS’ decision to drop Dhoni from the captaincy was soon proved wrong as he led CSK to their third trophy win on his return in 2018. Over the years, Dhoni and CSK have gained the reputation for trusting experienced campaigners as their core group, alongside investing in youngsters for the future.

MS Dhoni and CSK’s rise after hitting an all-time low in 2020

Following his retirement from international cricket in 2020, CSK hit a low by failing to qualify for the playoffs and finishing with their worst results. However, CSK returned with moreover the same bunch of players in 2021 and added the fourth IPL trophy to their vault. The team a few exciting players in the IPL 2022 mega auction, alongside the top buys of Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, and others. Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the four players retained by the team ahead of the auctions.

(Image: @BCCI/IPL)