When MS Dhoni Welcomed Teammates With Special Hummer Ride Ahead Of 2019 Ranchi ODI: Watch

MS Dhoni is well-known for being a car and bike lover. The former Indian captain has an enviable collection of cars and bikes, which regularly make an appearance on his social media accounts. Recently, MS Dhoni added a bright red Pontiac Firebird Trans Am just before his retirement. MS Dhoni’s collection is stored at his Ranchi farmhouse, where the cricketer was spending the lockdown with his family before flying out to Chennai to prepare for IPL 2020. MS Dhoni is also known for his hospitality whenever anyone comes to Ranchi. In 2019, 'Captain Cool' welcomed his teammates in unique fashion by giving them a ride in his Hummer.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Would Reportedly Charge THIS Amount For Brand Endorsements Post Retirement

MS Dhoni welcomes teammates in his Hummer

The incident is from the time when the Indian team flew to Ranchi to play the third ODI of the India vs Australia series in 2019. While the players usually board the team bus when they arrive in a city, the players were treated to a special welcome when they touched down at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. Instead of the team bus, MS Dhoni was there himself to welcome the players.

What made the welcome even more special was the fact that MS Dhoni came to pick the cricketers up in his Hummer. In videos shared by fan accounts online, cricketers like Kedar Jadhav and Rishabh Pant are seen making their way through hoards of fans as they got into MS Dhoni’s Hummer. In the video, MS Dhoni is also seen laughing as he sits at the wheel.

Also Read: Mithali Raj Pays A Special Tribute To MS Dhoni As He Retires From Team India; Read Here

Remember when Dhoni drove to the ground with his Hummer and NZ players were left in awe 😂😂. Look at Ross’s face. Mass pic.twitter.com/6JpE1AdWEY — Naveen (@ImNsamy) March 6, 2019

This was not the first time MS Dhoni and his Hummer have made an appearance before a match. When New Zealand toured India, the players were left stumped as they saw MS Dhoni drive away in his Hummer instead of boarding the team bus. The reaction of the Kiwis, particularly that of Ross Taylor, went viral as they were amazed to see MS Dhoni’s stellar ride.

MS Dhoni's famous Hummer

MS Dhoni owns an imported Hummer H2. According to cartoq.com, MS Dhoni’s Hummer is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine, which can generate a maximum power of 393 Bhp. The cricketer is regularly seen driving around the famous vehicle.

Also Read: 'Be Careful': Irfan Pathan Urges Bowlers To Beware Of MS Dhoni In IPL 2020

How much does MS Dhoni net worth clock in at?

MS Dhoni’s net worth has increased in rather stellar fashion over the years. According to caknowldege.com, MS Dhoni’s net worth is ₹760 crore. Putting to rest any speculation about the CSK captain’s net worth, his business manager Arun Pandey said that he doesn’t expect MS Dhoni’s net worth to fall after his retirement.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Angry At Shoaib Akhtar For Deliberate Beamer Bowled At Him; Watch Video

Ahead of the 2019 Ranchi ODI, MS Dhoni had also welcomed the entire Indian team to his house for dinner. Teammate Yuzvendra Chahal had shared a picture which gave a sneak peek into the iconic cricketer’s house. Several cricketers shared pictures from the dinner which showed different parts of MS Dhoni’s residence.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni Hummer details are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/msdhonifansofficial