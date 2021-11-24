When Rahul Dravid & Shoaib Akhtar Had Intense Staredown In A Test Match; WATCH

The Indian cricket team is all set to play their first Test match under the head coach Rahul Dravid when they take on New Zealand in the first Test match of the three-match series in Kanpur from 25 November. Meanwhile, India head into the match being the favourites as they are being coached by one of the most respected cricketers of his time, Rahul Dravid. One such incident which proved Dravid’s immense grit while playing occurred during India vs Pakistan, first Test match in Lahore when he had an intense staredown with Pakistan's fierce pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

During the 36th over of the Indian innings, Akhtar was bowling, while the Indian openers Dravid and Virender Sehwag were at the crease with 179 runs on the board. Throughout the over, Akhtar continuously bowled deliveries at Dravid at the consistent speed of around 150kmph, while Dravid confidently defended the entire over. After Akhtar bowled the final ball of his maiden over, he came face to face with Dravid as he ended his run-up. As the battle between both cricketers spiked during the over, both Dravid and Akhtar stared at each other, until Akhtar turned away and walked back to his fielding position.

This stare between Rahul Dravid and Shoaib Akhtar 🔥🥵🥵... Test cricket was at its best

Partnership of 410 runs between Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag

This incident went on to become one of the highlights of the match as Dravid and Sehwag went on to stitch a record first wicket partnership of 410 runs before Sehwag got dismissed at the individual score of 254 runs, ending his 328-minute long stay at the crease. At the same time, Dravid returned with an unbeaten knock of 128 runs and got the better of Akhtar in their fierce battle. Meanwhile, Akhtar returned with the match as the Pakistan bowler with figures of 0/46 in 16.2 overs while all other bowlers leaked runs at an economy rate of more than five runs per over.

Rahul Dravid finished as India's second-highest run-scorer in the Test series

While Sehwag was awarded the player of the match award, India went on to draw the second Test match, before losing to Pakistan in the third Test under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. Meanwhile, after starting the five-match ODI series with a loss, India went on to clinch the series 4-1 under Dravid. Dravid earlier finished the three-match Test Series as the second-highest run-scorer for India on the back of 241 runs he scored for India. He also scored a grand total of 205 runs at an average of 41.00 in the ODI series.

