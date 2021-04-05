When Rahul Dravid Got FURIOUS With RR During IPL 2014: Throwback To Wankhede Mania

The Indian Premier League over the years has entertained fans with blockbuster T20 encounters. One such thrilling contest that is still etched in the memories of cricket fans is the MI vs RR IPL 2014 clash. The fixture was of utmost importance for both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals as they looked to join Chennai Super Kings in the Eliminator. It was this particular game that tested the patience of RR mentor Rahul Dravid, who is widely considered as one of the most composed individuals in the cricket fraternity.

MI vs RR IPL 2021: Rahul Dravid livid after MI pull off a heist

The two teams battled it out at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 24 in 2014. Mumbai Indians needed to win by a significant margin in order to go above Rajasthan Royals' net run rate. Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first in the crucial encounter. However, Shane Watson and co. posted an imposing total of up-front to shift the momentum of the game.

A young Sanju Samson took the MI bowlers to the cleaners as he came up with a stunning knock of 74 from just 47 deliveries. Karun Nair also impressed with a half-century of his own. Quick-fire cameos from Brad Hodge and James Faulkner ensured that their side posted a total of 189 in the all-important fixture.

Mumbai Indians had to chase down the target of 190 within 14.3 overs in order to qualify for the Eliminator. New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson played a breathtaking innings for Mumbai and remained unbeaten on 95 from just 44 balls. Apart from Anderson, it was Ambati Rayudu who stole the show with his counter-attacking approach in the middle-order. The right-handed batter contributed with 30 vital runs from just 10 deliveries.

The contest went down to the wire as Mumbai Indians required a boundary to finish in the top four. Aditya Tare, who was yet to face a single ball in the match, had the task of seeing his side through, whereas James Faulkner just had to save a boundary to take his side to the Eliminator. However, the Australian bowler ended up bowling a full-toss and Tare sashed a stunning six on the leg side to help his side claim a miraculous win.

Rahul Dravid, who was the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals side, was visibly unhappy with the result. The former India captain lost his cool and ended up throwing his cap on the ground as he walked away unhappily. Sanju Samson, who was the star for RR in the match, will lead the franchise in the upcoming season. Whereas, Ambati Rayudu, who played a match-winning cameo, is a part of the CSK squad.

