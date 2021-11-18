When Ricky Ponting Was Left In Awe Of Indian Player; 'Who Is This Kid? He's Not Playing?'

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting praised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, calling him a "great talent." In an interview with The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel, Ponting stated Iyer was one of the Indian players who impressed him the most during the Indian Premier League's recently concluded season. The Australian veteran, who is the head coach of the Delhi Capitals, said he once saw Iyer bat in the nets and was blown away by him, even asking his KKR counterpart Brendon McCullum about the Madhya Pradesh cricketer.

"Venkatesh Iyer opened for Kolkata in the back half of the season, he is a real talent. He didn't play the first half and ended up bowling some overs as well as an all-rounder. I spoke to Brendon McCullum [KKR coach] about him actually in the first part of the tournament. I saw him batting in the nets with us one day and I said to Brend, 'Who's this kid? He's not playing?' and he said 'No, I can't get him in at the moment'. After that break, they [KKR] came with a completely different theory on how they wanted to play and it was a bit more Brendon's way with going really hard at the top so they got this kid in at the top and he was very good," Ponting told Ian Higgins and Sam Perry of The Grade Cricketer.

Iyer's sensational debut

Iyer made a sensational debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 edition of the lucrative franchise league, where he scored an unbeaten 41 off 27 balls to see his team cross the finish line. Iyer amassed a total of 370 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 41.11. The 26-year-old cricketer also scored four half-centuries in his debut season for KKR. On the back of some brilliant performances in the IPL, Iyer received his maiden India call-up for the ongoing bilateral series against New Zealand. Iyer made his international debut for India on Wednesday during the first T20I against the Kiwis.

As far as Ponting is concerned, the Australian cricketer-turned-coach is expected to make a return for the Delhi Capitals next season. Ponting said on the show that his coaching contract is yet to be renewed by the Capitals but he is sure of returning to the franchise for IPL 2022, which will have two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Image: IPLT20.COM